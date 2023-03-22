Kelven Moss named new boys basketball coach at Lakota West

Lakota West Athletic Director Scott Kaufman said Moss is the perfect fit for the program and the school. He said Moss is a “proven winner with a mission to prepare his athletes for life after basketball.”

“I am very thrilled about bringing Coach Moss into Lakota West as a our head basketball coach,” Kaufman said in a statement. “As an AD, when the all-time leading scorer in Lakota West history (2023 guard Nate Dudukovich) refers to a coach as ‘the best trainer he has ever had’ I need to take notes and do my homework. With the hiring of Coach Moss, we accomplished exactly what I was hoping to for our kids, our basketball program and our community.”

Moss, a 2001 Middletown High School graduate, had been the Middletown coach since May 2021. The Middies had a 23-25 record the past two seasons including 12-11 this past season.

Prior to Middletown, Moss was the Fenwick head boys basketball coach for two seasons, leading the Falcons to a 27-19 record during that time.

Moss, who played at Cumberland University (Lebanon, Tenn.), was the Miami University Hamilton head men’s basketball coach for three seasons and an assistant coach for one season.

“His philosophies align directly with Lakota’s emphasis on preparing our students for success once they graduate from our school,” Kaufman said. “He has a tremendous knowledge and passion for the game of basketball that will take our program to new heights.”

