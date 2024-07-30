‘It’s unbelievable’ -- Bengals unveil renovated locker room

An NFL Players Association survey this offseason revealed players were not satisfied with the old locker room that had received minimal upgrades after Zac Taylor’s arrival in 2019 but needed overhauled. The players gave the Bengals a “D” grade for their locker room.

Taylor said Monday when asked about the new locker room, the project ended up being “more than anticipated.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Taylor said. “Players are going to love it. Logistically it is going to be very helpful. For guys in the training room and going to meetings and their stuff. For them to get it done as quickly as they did, I originally thought it was going to leading into the first week of the season or the end of August. Hats off to everyone involved to get it done in July, which is unbelievable.”

The renovation project included new, state-of-the-art lockers, upgraded restroom facilities, and an open design with higher ceilings that help maximize the original football-shape footprint to enable team connectivity.

Additional features include a fuel station, circadian rhythm lighting that can sync to music from the new sound system, and increased Wi-Fi for better connectivity.