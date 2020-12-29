X

How the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Credit: David Richard

Credit: David Richard

Sports | 14 minutes ago
By John Boyle
Team looking to end NFL’s longest postseason drought

How can the Cleveland Browns snap the NFL’s longest playoff drought and return to the postseason for the first time in 18 seasons?

There are several scenarios that would put the Browns (10-5) into the playoffs as one of the wild-card teams in the AFC. Despite the disappointing loss to the Jets last week that ended any chances at an AFC North title, the Browns still control their own postseason destiny.

>RELATED: Browns COVID-contact players due back Thursday

The simplest way in for the Browns?

Beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the AFC North champs, in Sunday’s season finale at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Here are some of the other ways the Browns can earn a wild-card berth, according to the NFL:

* An Indianapolis loss to Jacksonville on Sunday

* A Tennessee loss + Miami win or tie + Baltimore win or tie

* A Browns tie + a Baltimore loss

* A Browns tie + a Miami loss

* A Browns tie + a Tennessee loss

* A Browns tie + an Indianapolis tie

* A Browns tie + Tennessee tie + Baltimore win + Miami win

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.