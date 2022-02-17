High Schools: Lakota West routs Edgewood to reach district semis

The eighth-seeded Firebirds are scheduled to meet top-seeded Mount Notre Dame in a district semifinal on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Lakota East. The 23-0 Cougars, who’ve won the last two Division I state championships and are the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Division I statewide poll, advanced with a 69-28 win over 31st-seeded Monroe in Wednesday’s opener.

Senior guard Cadence Boyd scored seven points to lead the Hornets, who finished 3-18.

In the nightcap, sophomore guard Riley Homan scored 13 points to lead Edgewood (15-9), but the Firebirds outrebounded the Cougars, 37-21, including 16 offensive rebounds that helped Lakota West to an 11-4 advantage in second-chance points.

The 18th-seeded Cougars missed all nine of the shots they tried in the first quarter while Lakota West was opening up a 13-0 lead. Senior guard Lizzy Allen sank Edgewood’s first shot of the second quarter to get the Cougars on the scoreboard, but Flores scored all 11 of her first half points in the second quarter as they opened up a 30-10 led before settling for a 30-11 halftime lead.

Edgewood finished the first half 4-for-20 (20 percent) from the field and actually shot better on 3-pointers – 29.4 percent (5-of-17), led by Homan’s 3-for-3 – than overall in the game.

Lakota West sank just four of 19 3-point tries (21.1 percent).

Though the finale didn’t go as he’d hoped, Fugate proclaimed himself satisfied with the Cougars’ season, which followed a 20-3 year.

“For not getting the job until three days before no contact, I think 15 wins is pretty good,” he said. “I think Riley’s the best point guard in the state. We’ll not see any more 30-point losses to GMC teams. You can write that down.”