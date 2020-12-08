X

Springfield native Eaton returning to his old team

The White Sox’s Adam Eaton celebrates with teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Melky Cabrera during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals in September. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By David Jablonski
Former Miami RedHawks outfielder signs with White Sox

Springfield native and former Miami University outfielder Adam Eaton, who won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, will return to the American League in 2021.

Eaton signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. It has an $8.5 million option for 2022.

The Kenton Ridge High School graduate Eaton, 32, is entering his 10th season in the big leagues. He started his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-13), then played three seasons with the White Sox (2014-16). He played the last four seasons with the Nationals, who declined to pick up a team option on him for the 2021 season, making him a free agent.

Eaton hit .226 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 2020. He’s a career .282 hitter. In the 2019 World Series, he hit .320 with two home runs and six RBIs.

