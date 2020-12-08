Springfield native Eaton returning to his old team

Eaton signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. It has an $8.5 million option for 2022.

The Kenton Ridge High School graduate Eaton, 32, is entering his 10th season in the big leagues. He started his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-13), then played three seasons with the White Sox (2014-16). He played the last four seasons with the Nationals, who declined to pick up a team option on him for the 2021 season, making him a free agent.