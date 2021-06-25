Minority Athletic Directors Association awards four scholarships

• Nila Kennedy-Young (Sycamore High School), who will attend Howard University.

Nila Kennedy-Young

The four were honored during a ceremony at the P&G Cincinnati Reds Urban Youth Academy. The keynote speaker was Faheem Curtis-Khidr, an associate professor of history at Sinclair Community College and a former student-athlete at North Carolina A&T State University.

“We are grateful to be in the position to invest in our students and we reward their athletic and academic successes,” said Trotwood-Madison Athletic Director Chuck Richardson. “Thanks to our community partners: the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund; Corporate (a footwear/clothing retailer in Cincinnat); We Need More; and the SWOADA (Southwest Ohio Athletic Directors Association).”

The scholarship winners had to have a 2.5 GPA or above, a college acceptance letter, a one-page essay on how they would benefit from the scholarship, two letters of recommendation from school officials and had to have earned at least one varsity letter or spent one year in the school band.