Centerville among six state champions in 2022 Flyin’ to the Hoop field

Thirty four teams will play nine games in a four-day stretch (Jan. 14-17) at Trent Arena in Kettering. The schedule was announced Tuesday, and tickets went on sale at 11:30 a.m.

Event organizers also announced they will hold the Top Gun Showcase for the second straight year. That event will feature eight games in two days (March 12-13) at Vandalia Butler High School. The teams and matchups have not been announced.