Boys Soccer: Tipp’s 47-game winning streak ends in state championship game

Tippecanoe's Clay Vaughn makes a save in the first half against Warren Howland in the Division II state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports | 6 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

Tippecanoe’s 47-game winning streak came to an end in the Division II boys soccer state championship game Saturday at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.

Warren Howland beat the Red Devils 5-0, avenging a 1-0 defeat in the 2019 title game. Tippecanoe allowed as many goals in one game as it had allowed in the last 17 games combined.

Howland won its first state championship in its second state appearance. Tippecanoe fell short of becoming the first back-to-back state champion in boys soccer since Columbus DeSales (2014-15).

Tippecanoe did not lose last season, finishing 23-0-1 in its state championship season. It finished 23-1 in 2020.

This was Tippecanoe’s first loss since Oct. 31, 2018, when it fell 2-1 to Cincinnati Summit Country Day in the regional semifinals. It has not lost a regular-season game since Sept. 27, 2018: 2-1 to Alter.

It was evenly-played game in the first half. Howland broke through with a goal by Gabi Lisi off an assist by Gabriel Altawil with 2:47 left in the half.

Howland controlled play throughout the second half and put the game away with a flurry of goals. Kylan Mowatt-Larssen scored three minutes into the half. Jordan Sperling scored with 26:26 remaining. Sperling scored again eight minutes later on a breakaway.

Tristen Rose scored the final goal in the 77th minute.

