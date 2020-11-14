Boys Soccer: Tipp’s 47-game winning streak ends in state championship game

Warren Howland beat the Red Devils 5-0, avenging a 1-0 defeat in the 2019 title game. Tippecanoe allowed as many goals in one game as it had allowed in the last 17 games combined.

Howland won its first state championship in its second state appearance. Tippecanoe fell short of becoming the first back-to-back state champion in boys soccer since Columbus DeSales (2014-15).