High School Volleyball: New roster, same expectations for defending state champion Fenwick

“Our three seniors had been with us for four years but had never been asked to be leaders,” Conley said.

Fenwick has also relied on a solid core of younger players as seven juniors and two sophomores are making a significant impact this season. Junior middle blocker Kate Hafer leads the team with 257 kills and 36 blocks while junior setter Caroline Hensley has tallied 625 assists and 117 digs. Sophomore libero Ellie Foley leads the Falcons with 371 digs and 46 aces. All three players earned GCL Co-Ed and District first-team recognition.

“We’re still learning how to compete and how to win,” Conley said. “But we have learned from our losses.”

If the defending state champions can get past Tipp, the Falcons will face a familiar foe in the winner of the Badin vs. Roger Bacon match. It would be the third meeting this season with either team.

“We’ve been competing against each other a long time and the girls also know each other from club ball,” Conley said.

But the Falcons aren’t taking any chances, on or off the court. They aren’t overlooking any opponent and they are taking COVID protocols seriously.

“We even have masks on in practice now,” Conley said. “At the end of every practice I tell them to ‘make good choices and put themselves in good positions.’”