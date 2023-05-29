High School Softball state tournament pairings, schedule

The Ohio High School Athletic Association softball state tournament begins Thursday morning at venerable Firestone Stadium in Akron, when four schools in each of four divisions will compete for a state championship. Three schools are making their first state tournament appearance, while two teams are back to defend their state title from last year.
Firestone Stadium has hosted the OHSAA softball state tournament since 2008. This spring the City of Akron purchased and installed a new surface of artificial field turf that covers the entire playing field.
Tickets for all state tournament games are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.
Lewistown Indian Lake (Div. III), Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (Div. IV) and Steubenville (Div. II) are all making their school’s first trip to the softball Final Four. Wheelersburg (Div. III) and Strasburg-Franklin (Div. IV) are defending state champions from last year.
Pairings shown with final state rank by Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
DIVISION III
No. 10 Johnstown (26-2) vs. No. 7 Lewistown Indian Lake (25-3), Thurs., June 1, 10 a.m.
No. 1 Wheelersburg (30-0) vs. No. 5 Canfield South Range (26-3), Thurs., Jun 1, 12:30 p.m.
Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 3, 10 a.m.
DIVISION II
No. 3 Canfield (23-2) vs. Steubenville (23-5), Thurs., June 1, 3 p.m.
Tallmadge (22-8) vs. No. 4 Greenville (29-4), Thurs., June 1, 5:30 p.m.
Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 3, 12:30 p.m.
DIVISION I
No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (27-3) vs. No. 4 Austintown-Fitch (20-0), Fri., June 2, 10 a.m.
No. 2 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-1) vs. No. 6 Lebanon (28-3), Fri., June 2, 12:30 p.m.
Championship: at Akron Firestone Stadium, June 3, 3 p.m.
DIVISION IV
No. 3 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (30-0) vs. Rockford Parkway (21-5), Fri., June 2, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Strasburg-Franklin (27-2) vs. Gibsonburg (21-6), Fri., June 2, 5:30 p.m.
Div. IV State Championship: Sat., June 3, 5:30 p.m.
