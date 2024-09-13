High School Football: What to know about Week 4 matchups

TALAWANDA AT EDGEWOOD

The Brave (0-3) and the Cougars (0-3) are searching for their first win of the season. One of them will get it on Friday night. Edgewood has been outscored 88-17 in its first three games. Talawanda has lost four straight against Edgewood. The last time the Brave beat the Cougars was in a 28-26 contest on Oct. 18, 2019.

BADIN AT COLS. BISHOP READY

The Rams (1-2) travel to face the Silver Knights (1-2) at Franklin Heights. Badin got its first win of the season in a 17-7 contest on the road last week. Bishop Ready has lost two straight (CHCA and Licking Valley).

FAIRFIELD AT LAKOTA WEST

The Indians (2-1) have won two straight, while the Firebirds (2-1) are coming off a 14-6 loss to Princeton. Fairfield averages a Greater Miami Conference-best 34 points a game. Lakota West has the GMC’s best defense, which gives up 9 points a game. Indians senior Tyler George leads the conference with 431 rushing yards. Lakota West has won the last four against Fairfield.

AIKEN AT FENWICK

Fenwick (1-2) is coming off a 31-14 loss to Monroe and has beaten Aiken in the only two games the schools have played (2020, 2023). Aiken (2-0) beat Belmont and Reading this season. Fenwick’s lone victory was a 14-6 win over Talawanda in Week 2.

FRANKLIN AT CHAMINADE JULIENNE

The Wildcats (2-1) are off to their best start since the 2021 season. The Eagles (1-2) have lost two in a row, but they’ve beaten Franklin four straight times in the series. Franklin junior defensive back Andrew Cooke leads the Southwestern Buckeye League with four interceptions.

HAMILTON AT MASON

The Big Blue (1-2) and the Comets (1-2) have split the last four meetings in the series. Mason won its first game of the season in a 20-7 contest against Oak Hills last week, while Hamilton lost to Lakota East 27-24 in overtime.

PRINCETON AT LAKOTA EAST

The Thunderhawks (2-1) and the Vikings (2-1) are both coming off big-time Week 3 wins. Lakota East knocked off Hamilton in overtime last week, while Princeton beat Lakota West. Both teams are tied with Middletown and Fairfield (2-0) at the top of the GMC standings. East’s JT Kitna leads the conference with 546 yards passing. He’s thrown for five touchdowns and rushed for two more. East senior linebacker Cohen Reip leads the GMC with 40 tackles.

MEADOWDALE AT MADISON

The Mohawks (2-1) and the Lions (2-1) have won two straight. Madison’s Kaleb Miller rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns against Blanchester last week. Meadowdale is coming off a 44-6 win over Troy Christian.

SYCAMORE AT MIDDLETOWN

The Middies (3-0) are off to their best start since the 2011 season, when they went 10-2. Middletown’s Maximillian Johnson has a GMC-best 271 yards receiving with 15 catches and three touchdowns. The Aviators (0-3) have been outscored 150-20 this season.

MONROE AT HUGHES

The Hornets (2-1) have lost the last two meetings against the Big Red (2-1), who are coming off a 20-14 overtime win against Roger Bacon. Hughes quarterback Elijah Engleman leads the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference with 298 yards rushing, has thrown for 452 yards and accounts for nine total touchdowns.

DAYTON CHRISTIAN AT NEW MIAMI

The Vikings (3-0) are off to their best start since the 2020 season. New Miami senior running back Dalson Hayes leads the Miami Valley Conference with 586 yards and has eight touchdowns. He is third in the conference with 28 tackles. Dayton Christian (1-2) has won five of the six meetings against New Miami.

ROSS AT WILMINGTON

The Rams (1-2) beat Northwest last week for their first win of the season. Ross had won four straight against Wilmington (1-2) before the Hurricane beat the Rams last season. Emory Severance and Lucas Kunkel have a combined 885 yards rushing and 10 total TDs.

CARLISLE AT VALLEY VIEW

The Indians (2-1) are coming off a 37-30 win over Northridge. The Spartans (1-2) were held without a touchdown in a 16-3 loss to Bellbrook a week ago. Valley View has a five-game winning streak against Carlisle.