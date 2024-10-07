Breaking: $28M redevelopment of former Shuler & Benninghofen mill in Lindenwald could begin in 2025

High School Football Week 8 Schedule

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Carlisle at Oakwood

Cin. Country Day at New Miami

Preble Shawnee at Arcanum

Northwest vs. Ponitz at Welcome Stadium

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Springfield at Beavercreek

Northmont at Centerville

Springboro at Fairmont

Miamisburg at Wayne

Sidney at Butler

Greenville at Fairborn

Troy at Stebbins

Tippecanoe at West Carrollton

Piqua at Xenia

Badin vs. Alter at Bellbrook

Carroll at Chaminade-Julienne

Fenwick at Cin. McNicholas

Middletown at Hamilton

Sycamore at Lakota East

Lakota West at Oak Hills

Fairfield at Princeton

Brookville at Eaton

Ross at Franklin

Bellbrook at Monroe

Edgewood at Valley View

Madison at Waynesville

Talawanda at Harrison

Belmont at Mount Healthy

Meadowdale vs. Thurgood Marshall at Welcome Stadium

Dunbar at Trotwood-Madison

Kenton Ridge at Jonathan Alder

Tecumseh at London

Graham at Northwestern

Indian Lake at Shawnee

Bellefontaine at Urbana

Greenon at Catholic Central

Greeneview at Madison Plains

West Liberty-Salem at Mechanicsburg

Fairbanks at Northeastern

Cedarville at Southeastern

Triad at West Jefferson

Tri-County North at Ansonia

National Trail at Mississinawa Valley

Dixie at Tri-Village

Bradford at Twin Valley South

Covington at Lehman Catholic

Riverside at Miami East

Bethel at Milton-Union

Northridge at Troy Christian

Gamble Montessori at Dayton Christian

New Bremen at Coldwater

Versailles at Minster

Marion Local at Anna

Parkway at Fort Recovery

Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: Stunning loss leaves Bengals in ‘football hell’
2
‘We’re not a championship-level team’ -- 5 takeaways from Bengals’ loss...
3
Ask Hal: Rose still a long shot to make Hall of Fame
4
‘They can’t finish’ -- Social media reacts to Bengals’ devastating loss...
5
Bengals blow it in overtime loss to Ravens

About the Author