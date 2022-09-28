journal-news logo
High School Football Week 7 Schedule

Sports
45 minutes ago

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

Meadowdale vs. Dunbar, 6 p.m. at Welcome Stadium

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

Thurgood Marshall vs. Belmton, 6 p.m. at Welcome Stadium

Tri-County North at Preble Shawnee

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Fenwick at Cin. McNicholas

Badin vs. Alter at Centerville

Carroll at Chaminade Julienne

Wayne at Northmont

Centerville at Beavercreek

Miamisburg at Fairmont

Trotwood-Madison vs. Ponitz at Welcome Stadium

Springboro at Springfield

West Clermont at Lebanon

Carlisle at Valley View

Twin Valley South at Dixie

Bellbrook at Madison

Northridge at Bethel

Oakwood at Waynesville

Brookville at Eaton

Monroe at Franklin

Xenia at Butler

Greenville at Piqua

Riverview East Academy at Dayton Christian

Tippecanoe at Troy

Fairborn at Stebbins

West Carrollton at Sidney

Anna at Versailles

Fort Recovery at Marion Local

St. Henry at New Bremen

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s

Minster at Parkway

Cin. Country Day at New Miami

Fairfield at Hamilton

Lakota East at Sycamore

Mason at Lakota West

Middletown at Colerain

Northwest at Edgewood

Ross at Talawanda

Kenton Ridge at Jonathan Alder

Bellefontaine at Shawnee

Tecumseh at London

Graham at Northwestern

Indian Lake at Urbana

Mechanicsburg at Northeastern

Triad at Fairbanks

West Liberty-Salem at West Jefferson

Greeneview at Madison-Plains

Southeastern at Greenon

Ansonia at National Trail

Tri-Village at Arcanum

Cols. Academy at Fort Loramie

Miami East at Troy Christian

Lehman Catholic at Riverside

Dohn Community at Milton-Union

Catholic Central at Cedarville

East Clinaton at Mississinawa Valley

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

