High school football Week 7 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 28

Fenwick at Chaminade Julienne

Belmont vs. Thurgood Marshall at Welcome Stadium.

Friday, Sept. 29

Badin at Carroll

McNicholas vs. Alter at xxx

Northmont at Wayne

Beavercreek at Centerville

Fairmont at Miamisburg

Ponitz at Trotwood-Madison

Springfield at Springboro

Lebanon at West Clermont

Carlisle at Waynesville

Dixie at Twin Valley South

Madison at Valley View

Covington at Milton-Union

Bethel at Northridge

Preble Shawnee at Tri-County North

Bellbrook at Franklin

Brookville at Oakwood

Eaton at Monroe

Fairborn at Butler

Greenville at Stebbins

Piqua at West Carrollton

Sidney at Tippecanoe

Troy at Xenia

Dunbar vs. Meadowdale at Welcome Stadium

Versailles at Anna

Marion Local at Fort Recovery

New Bremen at St. Henry

Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater

Parkway at Minster

Lockland at New Miami

Princeton at Fairfield

Hamilton at Middletown

Lakota East at Sycamore

Oak Hills at Lakota West

Mason at Colerain

Ross at Edgewood

Northwest at Talawanda

Kenton Ridge at Urbana

Graham at Shawnee

Bellefontaine at Tecumseh

North Union at Northwestern

Fairbanks at Mechanicsburg

Triad at Northeastern

West Liberty-Salem at West Jefferson

Cedarville at Catholic Central

Greeneview at Southeastern

Greenon at Madison-Plains

National Trail at Ansonia

Arcanum at Tri-Village

St. Paul at Fort Loramie

Troy Christian at Miami East

Mississinawa Valley at East Clinton

Riverside at Lehman Catholic

Dayton Christian at Riverview East

