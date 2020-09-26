High School Football: Week 5 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Alter 28, McNicholas 7
Arcanum 62, Bradford 12
Badin 34, Carroll 0
Bellbrook 42, Brookville 21
Benjamin Logan 47, Northwestern 14
Bethel 28, Miami East 19
Bluffton 62, Delphos Jefferson 56
Cedarville 36, Catholic Central 14
Celina 28, Lima Bath 21
Centerville 49, Beavercreek 10
Chaminade Julienne 41, Fenwick 19
CHCA 56, Norwood 19
Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 41
Coldwater 57, Delphos SJ’s 13
Colerain 21, Sycamore 7
Covington 26, Tri-County North 0
Eaton 7, Franklin 0
Elder 35, Walnut Hills 7
Fort Loramie 64, Twin Valley South 0
Graham 28, Indian Lake 27, OT
Greeneview 41, Madison Plains 12
Greenon 42, Southeastern 0
Hamilton 12, Mason 7
Jonathan Alder 38, Springfield Shawnee 31
Kings 41, Teays Valley 10
Lakota East 23, Fairfield 20
London 50, Bellefontaine 14
Loveland 48, Holmes (KY) 14
Marion Local 28, Minster 0
Mechanicsburg 62, Fairbanks 14
Middletown Madison 13, Northridge 0
Milford 55, Little MIami 26
Mount Healthy 35, Talawanda 0
New Bremen 38, Anna 7
New Miami 35, Cin. Country Day 10
North College Hill 28, Lockland 25
North Union 50, Urbana 7
Northmont 40, Miamisburg 34, OT
Northwest 24, Harrison 12
Oakwood 23, Monroe 21
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Van Wert 34
Piqua 28, Tippecanoe 3
Preble Shawnee 42, Dixie 14
Princeton 56, Middletown 24
Riverside 46, Upper Scioto Valley 0
Roger Bacon 62, CCPA 24
Ross 63, Edgewood 35
Sidney 32, West Carrollton 20
Springfield 41, Springboro 0
St. Bernard 37, MVCA 0
St. Henry 29, Parkway 0
St. Marys 10, Lima Shawnee 7
St. Xavier 43, Moeller 14
Stebbins 29, Fairborn 21
Summit Country Day 27, Purcell Marian 12
Tecumseh 28, Kenton Ridge 10
Tri-Village 58, Mississinawa Valley 0
Trotwood 38, Thurgood Marshall 8
Troy 42, Greenville 6
Troy Christian 28, Dayton Christian 7
Turpin 40, Lebanon 29
Valley View 57, Milton-Union 14
Versailles 49, Fort Recovery 28
Winton Woods 48, Anderson 13
Xenia 17, Butler 12
Wapakoneta 21, Kenton 20
Wayne 31, Fairmont 24
Waynesville 28, Carlisle 6
West Jefferson 26, Triad 14
West Liberty-Salem 41, Northeastern 40, OT
Western Brown 40, Wilmington 34
Thursday’s Results
Clark Montessori 50, Riverview East 8
Dunbar 60, Meadowdale 0