X

High School Football: Week 5 Scoreboard

Springboro's Titan Case is tripped up by Springfield's Dovon Williams as he carries the ball. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Springboro's Titan Case is tripped up by Springfield's Dovon Williams as he carries the ball. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Sports | 1 hour ago
By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer

Friday’s Results

Alter 28, McNicholas 7

Arcanum 62, Bradford 12

Badin 34, Carroll 0

Bellbrook 42, Brookville 21

Benjamin Logan 47, Northwestern 14

Bethel 28, Miami East 19

Bluffton 62, Delphos Jefferson 56

Cedarville 36, Catholic Central 14

Celina 28, Lima Bath 21

Centerville 49, Beavercreek 10

Chaminade Julienne 41, Fenwick 19

CHCA 56, Norwood 19

Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 41

Coldwater 57, Delphos SJ’s 13

Colerain 21, Sycamore 7

Covington 26, Tri-County North 0

Eaton 7, Franklin 0

Elder 35, Walnut Hills 7

Fort Loramie 64, Twin Valley South 0

Graham 28, Indian Lake 27, OT

Greeneview 41, Madison Plains 12

Greenon 42, Southeastern 0

Hamilton 12, Mason 7

Jonathan Alder 38, Springfield Shawnee 31

Kings 41, Teays Valley 10

Lakota East 23, Fairfield 20

London 50, Bellefontaine 14

Loveland 48, Holmes (KY) 14

Marion Local 28, Minster 0

Mechanicsburg 62, Fairbanks 14

Middletown Madison 13, Northridge 0

Milford 55, Little MIami 26

Mount Healthy 35, Talawanda 0

New Bremen 38, Anna 7

New Miami 35, Cin. Country Day 10

North College Hill 28, Lockland 25

North Union 50, Urbana 7

Northmont 40, Miamisburg 34, OT

Northwest 24, Harrison 12

Oakwood 23, Monroe 21

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Van Wert 34

Piqua 28, Tippecanoe 3

Preble Shawnee 42, Dixie 14

Princeton 56, Middletown 24

Riverside 46, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Roger Bacon 62, CCPA 24

Ross 63, Edgewood 35

Sidney 32, West Carrollton 20

Springfield 41, Springboro 0

St. Bernard 37, MVCA 0

St. Henry 29, Parkway 0

St. Marys 10, Lima Shawnee 7

St. Xavier 43, Moeller 14

Stebbins 29, Fairborn 21

Summit Country Day 27, Purcell Marian 12

Tecumseh 28, Kenton Ridge 10

Tri-Village 58, Mississinawa Valley 0

Trotwood 38, Thurgood Marshall 8

Troy 42, Greenville 6

Troy Christian 28, Dayton Christian 7

Turpin 40, Lebanon 29

Valley View 57, Milton-Union 14

Versailles 49, Fort Recovery 28

Winton Woods 48, Anderson 13

Xenia 17, Butler 12

Wapakoneta 21, Kenton 20

Wayne 31, Fairmont 24

Waynesville 28, Carlisle 6

West Jefferson 26, Triad 14

West Liberty-Salem 41, Northeastern 40, OT

Western Brown 40, Wilmington 34

Thursday’s Results

Clark Montessori 50, Riverview East 8

Dunbar 60, Meadowdale 0

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.