High school football: Remy, Bolden power Lakota West past Lakota East

“It feels good,” Remy said. “A lot of people say East isn’t a rival any more, but it feels better than beating St. Xavier. They’re both head-to-head rivalries.

“We played our hearts out.”

Bolden finished 10-of-12 for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He also connected with Remy for a 43-yard score in the third quarter. Remy and Lakota West coach Tom Bolden both credited the return of senior wide receiver Trent Lloyd from a hamstring injury.

“Mitch was ballin’ tonight,” said Remy, clutching the game Most Valuable Player award. “It really helps having Trent Lloyd back. He’s the best wide receiver in the state.”

“Remy’s got great spatial awareness,” Tom Bolden said.

A packed house watched West junior defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell pick up a punt blocked by senior defensive back Ben Minich and return it 28 yards for a touchdown, sparking the Firebirds’ 28-point second quarter that left them in complete control of the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown matchup.

The game drew so much interest that pre-kickoff traffic was backed up almost to Ohio 129 from the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit.

Pre-game activities included moments of silence and applause to honor the memory of former Thunderhawks Caleb VanHooser and Drew Katona, both of whom passed away this week. VanHooser was part of the class of 2022, while Katona graduated in 2018.

“This had to be a tough week for them, especially preparing for a district rivalry,” said Tom Bolden, who remains undefeated against Lakota East while coaching Colerain and the Firebirds.

Lakota East got on the board as time expired on Marvin Richter’s 2-yard run.

Lakota West never punted.

Lakota West now leads the series, 17-9. Based on Ohio High School Athletic Association rules, the halftime margin led to a running clock in the second half.

Both teams were coming off three-point decisions in their openers. Lakota West edged St. Xavier, 16-13, while Centerville squeezed past Lakota East, 9-6,

The Firebirds are scheduled to play at Sycamore in a GMC game on Friday. The Thunderhawks also are scheduled to go on the road to face Princeton.

Tom Bolden likes where is team is right now.

“Lloyd is back,” the fourth-year Lakota West coach said. “We’ve got a four-year started at quarterback. We’ve got three running backs. We’ve got a chance. We just have to stay healthy.”