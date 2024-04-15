High school football: RedHawks offer Lakota West QB

Miami University offered a scholarship to Lakota West quarterback Jackson Smith over the weekend.

The RedHawks became the third program to offer Smith, following Marshall and Kentucky.

List 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Smith completed 24 of 54 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in seven games last season as a freshman.

He also threw six interceptions.

The Wildcats offered Smith last summer before he had played a down of high school football, and the Thundering Herd following in December according to 247Sports.com.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

