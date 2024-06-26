High school football recruiting: Offers, visits and camp workouts for area players

With multiple offfers, visits and more camp workouts, this was another busy work in the college football recruiting world.

Here is a look back at some of the most note-worthy developments for local prospects:

  • Wayne senior quarterback Tyrell Lewis verbally committed to Arkansas State on Wednesday. He is the third Warrior to commit to an FBS school from the class of 2025. (Read more here)
  • One of the area’s top 2025 prospects, offensive lineman Jermiel Atkins of Trotwood-Madison, made an official visit to Kentucky. He is scheduled to verbally commit next week and is down to a final three of UK, Minnesota and Virginia Tech.
  • Michigan State offered Centerville’s Kuol Kuol, another highly regarded offensive line prospect who is set to be a senior this fall. Kuol also made a visit to Boston College.
  • Lakota West linebacker Grant Beerman made an official visit to West Virginia.

  • Miami University offered P.J. MacFarlane, a 2026 tight end from Lakota East.
  • Tristen Boseman, a receiver/defensive back prospect in the class of 2027 at Dunbar, visited Maryland, Vanderbilt and Illinois. He has offers from Kentucky and UMass. He led the City League in receiving yards last season.
  • 2027 defensive back Darius Dennis of Trotwood-Madison visited Alabama along with defensive end Jamarcus Whyce, who also visited Vanderbilt.
  • Whyce, who is one of the area’s top prospects in the 2026 (junior to be) class received an offer from the Commodores.
  • Jamier Averette-Brown, a receiver in the 2027 class at Wayne, also picked up an offer from Vanderbilt, while teammate Jussiah Williams-West earned an Arkansas State offer. Williams is three-star 2025 prospect at safety.
  • 2025 Trotwood-Madison defensive back Baron White received an offer from UAB after working out at a camp in Birmingham.
  • Lakota East quarterback J.T. Kitna (2025) visited James Madison.
  • Chaminade Julienne offensive lineman Elijah Berman (2026) worked out at Miami’s latest camp in Oxford.
