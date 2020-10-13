X

High School Football Playoffs Week 2 Schedule

Piqua's Jacob Hepner and Tanner Kemp celebrate a touchdown run by Kemp against Tippecanoe on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Tipp City. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer

Below is the schedule for the second round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Divisions I, II, III and VII play on Friday nights, while Divisions IV, V and VI play on Saturday. All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Friday’s Games

Division I

Region 2

Springboro at Dublin Coffman

Fairmont at Olentangy Liberty

Dublin Jerome at Northmont

Wayne at Springfield

Region 4

Lakota East at Lakota West

Colerain at Mason

Elder at Princeton

Moeller at St. Xavier

Division II

Region 8

Xenia at Winton Woods

Troy at Edgewood

Talawanda at Kings

Withrow at Turpin

Little Miami at La Salle

Sidney at Stebbins

Harrison at Piqua

Teays Valley at Anderson

Division III

Region 11

Wilmington at St. Francis De Sales

Zanesville at Jonathan Alder

Miami Trace at London

Region 12

Chaminade Julienne at Bellbrook

Franklin at St. Marys Memorial

Goshen at New Richmond

Monroe at Ross

Wapakoneta vs. Badin at Monroe

Mount Healthy at Tippecanoe

Carroll at Trotwood

Dunbar at Alter

Division VII

Region 26

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Central Catholic

Region 28

Cedarville at Marion Local

Fayetteville-Perry at New Miami

Cin. College Prep at Tri-Village

Lockland at Riverside

Troy Christian at Fort Loramie

Tri-County North at Ansonia

Southeastern at New Bremen

Grove City Christian at St. Henry

Saturday’s Games

Division IV

Region 16

Thurgood Marshall at Clinton-Massie

Bethel-Tate at Waynesville

Norwood at Waverly

Chillicothe Unioto at McNicholas

Oakwood at Indian Hill

Milton-Union at Valley View

Taylor at Wyoming

Eaton at Graham

Division V

Region 18

Genoa Area at North Union

Indian Lake at Bucyrus Wynford

Region 20

Carlisle at Roger Bacon

Taft at Greenon

Preble Shawnee at Versailles

Madeira at CHCA

Madison-Plains at Blanchester

Madison at Springfield Shawnee

Purcell Marian at Brookville

Mariemont at West Liberty-Salem

Division VI

Region 24

Triad at Coldwater

Fairbanks at Fort Recovery

Anna at West Jefferson

Arcanum at Covington

Deer Park at Mechanicsburg

Greeneview at Paint Valley

Parkway at Frankfort Adena

Minster at Allen East

