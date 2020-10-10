High School Football Playoffs: Hamilton falls to Moeller in first round

HAMILTON – The Hamilton High School football team will have to wait another year to earn the program’s first playoff win.
Moeller scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the second quarter to open a 15-point lead and held off the Big Blue in the second half for a 43-27 win Friday in a Division I, Region 4 playoff opener at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.
Hamilton (3-4) was playing the first home playoff game in program history and earned the best seed since the 1997 team advanced as a No. 3 seed in a four-team playoff system and saw its unbeaten record end in the first round.
The game was highlighted by big plays setting up the offenses for scores. After the teams each scored touchdowns on their first drive, Moeller (2-5) got a big return out of Alec Weeder, who fielded the kickoff at the 1-yard line and ran it 96 yards to set up T.J. Rotello’s second touchdown run of the night for a 15-7 lead.
Hamilton made it a one-point game when Malik Verdon connected with Keyshawn Stephens on a 19-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, but the Crusaders had another answer with 3:55 left in the half and forced the Big Blue to punt on the ensuing drive. Moeller then punished Hamilton with a 60-yard pass from Noah Geselbracht to Tennel Bryant to make it a 29-14 game going into halftime.
Hamilton struggled to gain momentum in the second half, especially as Verdon needed medical attention three times – twice after making tackles on defense. His second touchdown pass, a 21-yarder to Kerry Ware, came on his first snap after leaving with an apparent ankle injury for a couple of plays. That once again made it a one-score game with 9:09 left in the third quarter but Moeller wouldn’t let it get any closer.
The Crusaders advance to play Greater Catholic League South rival St. Xavier in the second round.