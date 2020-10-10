High School Football Playoffs: Hamilton falls to Moeller in first round

Moeller scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the second quarter to open a 15-point lead and held off the Big Blue in the second half for a 43-27 win Friday in a Division I, Region 4 playoff opener at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

Hamilton (3-4) was playing the first home playoff game in program history and earned the best seed since the 1997 team advanced as a No. 3 seed in a four-team playoff system and saw its unbeaten record end in the first round.