High school football: OHSAA releases new playoff regions

By Marcus Hartman

The Ohio high school football season is only four weeks old, but the playoffs are right around the corner.

That is the reality created by adjustments to the schedule in anticipation of avoiding a second wave of coronavirus infections in late fall and early winter.

Every school that wants to be part of the playoffs is able to this year, and the OHSAA says 664 schools have taken that option, down 45 from the original number according to the organization.

The computer rankings are not in use this year. Instead, coaches in each region will vote on seeds early next week, the same process used in other sports in which all teams make the playoffs.

The OHSAA will publish brackets Oct. 1, and many higher seeds will have byes because numbers of schools in each region varies. Higher seeds will host at least until the state semifinals, and a team unable to play a playoff game on the assigned day will be eliminated while its opponent advances.

Here are the local teams by region (listed in alphabetical order):

Division I

Region 2: Beavercreek, Centerville, Fairmont, Miamisburg, Northmont, Springboro, Springfield, Wayne

Region 3: Fairfield, Hamilton, Lakota East, Lakota West, Lebanon, Middletown

Division II

Region 8: Belmont, Edgewood, Fairborn, Piqua, Sidney, Stebbins, Talawanda, Tecumseh, Troy, West Carrollton, Xenia

Division III

Region 11: Bellefontaine

Region 12: Alter, Badin, Bellbrook, Fenwick, Butler, Carroll, Chaminade Julienne, Dunbar, Franklin, Greenville, Monroe, Ponitz, Ross, Tippecanoe, Trotwood-Madison

Division IV

Region 16: Eaton, Graham, Kenton Ridge, Milton-Union, Northridge, Northwestern, Oakwood, Thurgood Marshall, Urbana, Valley View, Waynesville

Division V

Region 18: Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake

Region 20: Bethel, Brookville, Carlisle, Greenon, Middletown Madison, Meadowdale, Preble Shawnee, Springfield Shawnee, Versailles, West Liberty-Salem

Division VI

Region 24: Anna, Arcanum, Coldwater, Covington, Dayton Christian, Dixie, Fort Recovery, Greeneview, Mechanicsburg, Miami East, Minster, National Trail, Northeastern, Parkway, Triad

Division VII

Ansonia, Cedarville, Fort Loramie, Lehman Catholic, Marion Local, Mississinawa Valley, New Bremen, New Miami, Southeastern, St. Henry, Tri-County North, Tri-Village, Troy Christian, Twin Valley South

