High School Football: Madison rolls in playoff opener

“If (the Monroe loss) had been our final loss, we would never have been able to live it down,” Maloney added. “We came together and said we weren’t going to let it happen again.”

Tenth-seeded Madison (4-3) is scheduled to face seventh-seeded Springfield Shawnee (3-2) of the Central Buckeye Conference on Saturday at Springfield Shawnee. The Braves have lost two straight after winning their first three. The Mohawks have won four of their last five.

“This was a good playoff win,” Gibson said. “We’re ready to roll into next week. This was a big playoff win. I’m glad our seniors didn’t have to end their senior season like that.”

Missing from the Madison sideline was first-year coach Jessie Hubbard. Madison athletic director Matt Morrison told the Southwest Ohio Sports Daily that Hubbard was ill. His cousins, assistant coaches and brothers Rocky and Randy Hubbard, ran the team on Saturday.

“He called me and told me on Thursday,” Rocky Hubbard said when asked when he learned Jessie wouldn’t be on hand. “I said, ‘Randy and I will both do it’ The kids asked about it a lot. He’ll be back next week.”

Maloney’s first interception and fourth of the season set up Gibson’s first scoring run, which capped an 11-play drive starting at Madison’s 8-yard line. Maloney came up with his second interception on Finneytown’s next possession, and Oligee converted with a 20-yard run and a 20-0 lead with 10:14 left in the second quarter.

“Maloney has really been bringing it defensively the last two weeks,” Rocky Hubbard said, adding, “We just moved him to wingback and he’s been doing a great job.”

Freshman quarterback Brady Haas found Maloney wide open in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 5:40 left before halftime, and junior Chase Patrick’s interception gave Oligee the chance to score again with 1:25 left in the first half, producing a running clock in the second half.

Gibson added touchdown runs of 10 and, after a Brayden Williams interception, four yards to cap the scoring.