High school football: Local players committed to FBS schools

Lakota West's Jyaire Brown carries the ball during their football game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium at Hamilton High School. Lakota West won 49-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Lakota West's Jyaire Brown carries the ball during their football game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium at Hamilton High School. Lakota West won 49-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

By Marcus Hartman
21 minutes ago

With the early signing period set to begin Wednesday, more than a dozen senior football players from our coverage area have verbally committed to Division I FBS schools.

They are among 17 players whose names appear in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the state of Ohio for 2022 with the Big Ten, SEC, Notre Dame and more among the destinations.

Here is a look at those players:

Area rank (state rank), name, high school, college

1 (1). C.J. Hicks, LB, Alter — Ohio State

2 (7). Aamil Wagner, OL, Wayne — Notre Dame

3 (6). Tegra Tshabola, OL, Lakota West — Ohio State

4 (8). Jyaire Brown, DB, Lakota West — Ohio State

5 (11). Elijah Brown, TE, Wayne — Alabama

6 (12). Alex Afari, DB, Lakota West — Kentucky

7 (14). Derrick Shepard Jr., DL, Alter — Cincinnati

8 (15). Kaleb Johnson, RB, Hamilton — Iowa

9 (22). Charlie Enrich, ATH, Lakota East — Purdue

10 (27). Delian Bradley, DB, Springfield — undecided

11 (28). Chase Harrison, QB, Centerville — Marshall

12 (46). Te’Sean Smoot, QB, Springfield — undecided

13 (54). Adam Trick, DE, Wayne — Miami University

14 (60). Tyron Darby, RB, West Carrollton — undecided

15 (61). Kendrix Goodman, OL, Fairfield — undecided

16 (66). Taran Tyo, OL, Versailles — Ball State

17 (73). Bryan Henderson, DL, Lakota West — Buffalo

Marcus Hartman
Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

