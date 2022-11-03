High School Football: Edgewood set for playoff rematch vs. Piqua

Although the rosters aren’t the same, Clemmons said having faced Piqua last season still helps in preparation.

“Coach (Bill) Nees has been there quite a while now so it’s helpful because you know what you are going to get,” Clemmons said. “I don’t want to say there’s no surprises, but you know the physicality you are going to get offensively and defensively. They are big, physical and like to run the ball, so that’s what they are going to do.”

The Indians still like to throw the ball, but Clemmons said it starts with the running game. Ky Warner leads the team with 981 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, and Sam Schmiesing adds 466 yards rushing and 10 scores. Quarterback Brady Ouhl has thrown for 1,458 yards and 18 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Running a similar style of offense, Edgewood has found some success with its play-action passes off a strong running game led by Tavionne Crosby, who had a SWOC-best 1,316 yards onthe ground this season. Riley Brown, in his first full season as the starting quarterback, has 792 yards passing and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions.

“It’s a good matchup,” Clemmons said. “We’re like a mirror image -- we both do a good job running to set up playaction. We both have a good kicker and special teams. It’s going to come down to special teams, field position and turnovers. We have to limit turnovers and get some hidden yards on special teams and it’s going to come down to who makes the fewest mistakes.”

Seeking a repeat win

Lakota West (11-0) already beat Princeton (9-2) once this season – in dominant fashion – but the Firebirds will seek to repeat that effort when the Greater Miami Conference foes meet again Friday in a second-round Division I, Region 4 game.

West beat Princeton 31-7 on Sept. 16, but the Vikings bounced back with four big wins before Mason ended their streak with a 10-7 loss in the regular-season finale. The Firebirds got 202 all-purpose yards from quarterback Mitch Bolden in the first matchup with Princeton, while the defense allowed just 172 yards and no offensive touchdowns. The Vikings’ lone touchdown came on a 92-yard punt return.

Just like West cruised in its playoff opener, Princeton rolled to a 43-6 victory over West Clermont.

Another rematch

Monroe (7-4), a 10th seed, gets another shot at second-seeded Western Brown (10-1) in a Division III, Region 12 game Friday, looking to avenge a 65-51 loss from Sept. 2.

The Hornets only briefly had a lead against Western Brown in their Week 3 matchup, despite Elijah Jackson (211 yards rushing), E.J. Jyan (122) and Ryan Miles (117) all rushing for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns. The defense couldn’t stop Western Brown, though, as the teams combined for 1,000 yards of offense.

The Broncos are led by senior quarterback Drew Novak, who has passed for 3,455 yards and 33 TDs this season. He’s also rushed for 863 yards and 14 scores.

Monroe has allowed just 11.2 points per game the last seven weeks and is coming off a 53-15 win over Hughes in the first round.

>Also in Region 12, unbeaten and top-seeded Badin (11-0) will host No. 9 New Richmond (8-3) at Hamilton’s Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

The Rams rolled Cincinnati Woodward, 42-0, in the first round -- their fourth shutout of the season. The Lions edged No. 8 Tecumseh, 28-27, on the road last week.