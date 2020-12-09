High school football: Area players honored on Division II, III All-Ohio teams

The Division II and III football All-Ohio teams were announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
The Division I All-Ohio teams and the Ohio Mr. Football Award will be announced Thursday. The Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced Monday, followed by the Division IV and V All-Ohio teams on Tuesday.
More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. OPSWA members are invited to assist with selecting the all-district teams, with those award winners eligible for All-Ohio consideration.
2020 Division II All-Ohio Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Branam, Cincinnati La Salle, sr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Kharion Davis, Akron Archbishop Hoban, sr.
Coach of the year: Greg Bonifay, Riverside Stebbins
First Team Offense
QB: Peter Pedrozo, Westerville South, 5-11, 180, sr.; Jacob Moeller, Olentangy Berlin, 6-5, 175, sr.; Niko Pappas, Avon, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Brady Lichtenberg, Toledo St. John’s, QB, 6-2, 190, sr.; Jacob Paltani, Hudson, 5-9, 165, sr.; Conner Ashby, North Canton Hoover, 6-1, 180, sr.; Zach Branam, Cincinnati La Salle, 5-11, 200, sr.
RB: Stephan Byrd, Canal Winchester, 6-0, 210, jr.; Kentrell Marks, Parma Heights Valley Forge, 6-1, 185, Jr.; Prentiss Reasonover, Toledo Central Catholic, RB, 5-11, 205, sr.; Joshua Lemon, Massillon Perry, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Victor Dawson, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-0, 225, sr.
WR: Kaden Saunders, Westerville South, 6-0, 175, jr.; Jeremy Jonozzo, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Thomas Zsiros, Toledo St. John’s, WR, 6-3, 200, sr.; Jayden Ballard, Massillon Washington, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Reis Stocksdale, Morrow Little Miami, 5-11, 180, sr.
OL: Tyler O’Reilly, Westerville South, 6-2, 250, jr.; Ryan Baer, Eastlake North, 6-7, 320, Jr.; Alex Padgett, Avon Lake, 6-5, 300, Sr.; Ethan Green, Fremont Ross, OL, 6-7, 255, jr.; Terrence Rankl, Massillon Washington, 6-5, 285, Sr.; Kevin Toth, Hudson, 6-6, 264, sr.; David Wohlabaugh, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, 6-6, 295, sr.; Paul Haywood, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-3, 300, jr.
K: Jake Vidmar, Hudson, 5-9, 165, sr.
First Team Defense
DL: Jamarius Dinkins, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-6, 270, sr.; Kadyn Viancourt, Avon Lake, 6-0, 192, Sr.; Matt Watson, Painesville Riverside, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Darryl Peterson III, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-3, 242, sr.; Andrew Booker, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, 220, sr.; Caiden Woullard, Massillon Washington, 6-4, 235, Sr.; Jerell Lewis, Piqua, 6-2, 243, sr.
LB: Blaine Riley, Canal Winchester, 6-0, 230, sr.; Saivion Colbert, Ashtabula Lakeside, sr.; Jaidan Wise, Massillon Washington, 6-1, 200, sr.; Damon Ollison II, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-0, 220, sr.; Cayman Williams, Massillon Perry, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Hunter Warner, Fairborn, 6-2, 210, sr.
DB: Orlando Jones, Columbus Independence, 6-1, 175, sr.; Alden Steele, Amherst Steele, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Da’Shun Tanner, Toledo Central Catholic, DB, 5-10, 175, sr.; Kharion Davis, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 5-11, 170, sr.; Jaylen Johnson, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-2, 215, sr.; Devonta Smith, Cincinnati La Salle,, 6-0, 180, sr.
P: Mitchell Tomasek, Worthington Kilbourne, 6-3, 190, sr.; Mitchell Evans, Wadsworth, 6-7, 250, sr.
Second Team Offense
QB: Joe Labas, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-4, 190, Sr.; QB Shane Hamm, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-0, 200, sr.; Michale Wingfield, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, 205, sr.; Devin Sherwood, Austintown Fitch, 5-11, 185, jr.
RB: Gage Duesler, Avon Lake, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Ca’ron Coleman, Piqua, 5-9, 183, sr.; Ty Stylski, Kings Mills Kings, 5-10, 195, sr.; Drew Lightner, Hudson, 5-10, 180, sr.
WR: Bennett Lawrence, Olentangy Berlin, 6-0, 180, jr.; Cayden Dougherty, Worthington Kilbourne, 5-10, 160, sr.; Bryson Hammer, Fremont Ross, WR, 5-10, 160, so.; Brock Henne, North Canton Hoover, 6-5, 205, sr.; Trey Martin, Green, 6-1, 185, jr.
OL: Cole Troyer, Olentangy Berlin, 6-2, 280, sr.; Mason Bingham, Avon, 5-11, 240, Sr.; Chris Sennett, Toledo Central Catholic, OL, 6-3, 280, sr.; Anthony Brumbaugh, Massillon Perry, 6-2, 245, sr.; Gabe Hickman, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-0, 248, sr.; Caleb Lyons, Piqua, 6-4, 288, jr.
K: Justin Rader, Olentangy Berlin, 6-0, 150, sr.
Second Team Defense
DL: Correy Craddolph, Columbus Northland, 5-10, 220, jr.; Anthony Donahue, Ashtabula Lakeside, 6-2. 195. jr.; Charlie Morehead, Toledo St. Francis, DL, 6-2, 285, sr.; Brody Foley, Cincinnati Anderson, 6-6, 230, jr.; Mike Miller, Massillon Washington, 6-2, 235, sr.; John Jackson, Barberton, 6-2, 260, jr.
LB: Josh Engle, Parma Heights Valley Forge, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Nate Cikalo, Avon Lake, 5-11, 182, Sr.; Chris Jackson, Toledo Central Catholic, LB, 6-2, 210, jr.; Nick Maricocchi, Uniontown Lake, 5-10, 185, sr.; Cam Sanders, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-0, 210, sr.; Ryan Prusinowski, North Canton Hoover, 6-0, 230, sr.; Luke Bauer, Akron Archbishop Hoban, LB, 6-1, 245, sr.
DB: Chris Gales, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-1, 204, Sr.; Delonte Hall, Maple Heights, 5-10, 178, Sr.; Martavien Johnson, Massillon Washington, 5-9, 170, Sr.; AJ Kirk, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-1, 200, sr.; Devonte Armstrong, Massillon Perry, 5-8, 155, sr.; Tamarion Crumpley, Cincinnati Winton Woods, 6-2, 180, sr.
P: Magnus Haines, Massillon Washington, 5-11, 180, Sr.
Third Team Offense
QB: Kaden Doup, Olentangy, 5-10, 175, sr.; Jackson Kuhn, Cincinnati Anderson, 6-1, 195, sr.
RB: Caden Williams, Big Walnut, 5-10, 215, sr.; Javarus Leach, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 5-10, 208, sr.; Tyron Darby, West Carrollton, 6-1, 185, jr.
WR: Marvin Conkle, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Ty Weatherspoon, Amherst Steele, 6-4, 195, Sr.; Nick Barr, Troy, 6-2, 185, sr.; Cam Hering, Harrison, 5-10, 180, sr.; Joey Faulkner, Cincinnati Anderson, 5-10, 180, jr.
TE: Joe Trent, Dublin Jerome, 6-5, 210, sr.
OL: Luke Kirin, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-4, 290, Sr.; Luke Beltavski, Cleveland Benedictine, 6-2, 290, Sr.; Josh Henderson, Wooster, 6-2, 290, sr.; Luke Petit, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 6-4, 284, sr.; Jacob Moorman, Troy, 6-3, 320, sr.; Adrian Razo, Kings Mills Kings, 6-2, 330, sr.
K: Owen Wiley, Avon Lake, 5-11, 165, Jr.; Jackson Trombley, Piqua, 5-11, 177, so.
Third Team Defense
DL: Ethan Hand, Olentangy, 6-0, 240, sr.; Lavell Gibson, Amherst Steele, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Rayshawn Galloway, Toledo Bowsher, 6-3, 200, sr.; Will Myres, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-0, 202, sr.; Jabari Felton, Warren G. Harding, 6-1, 215, sr.; Koty Henry, Wooster, 6-0, 220, sr.
LB: Jacob Arndt, Marion Harding, 5-9, 180, jr.; Landon Johnson, Olentangy, 5-10, 210, sr.; Derell Bedingfield Jr., Cleveland Benedictine, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Devon Hunter, Avon, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Carson Clark, Fremont Ross, LB, 6-1, 235, sr.; Nate Leskovac, Austintown Fitch, 5-11, 180, sr.; Johnathan Heisa, Hudson, 5-11, 195, sr.; Zack Gaither, Xenia, 6-5, 220, sr.; Emarion Perkins, Warren G. Harding, 6-0, 195, sr.
DB: Billy Simpson, Avon Lake, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Jaymar Hargrove-Mundy, Cincinnati La Salle, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jeremy Holloway, Riverside Stebbins, 6-4, 185, sr.; Dwight Lewis, Fairborn, 6-2, 180, sr.
P: Arlind Bengu, Avon, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Honorable Mention
QB: Amare Jenkins, Dublin Scioto, 6-2, 160, jr.; Kaden Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, 160, so.
RB: Gage Lowery, Watkins Memorial, 5-10, 195, sr.; Caden McCarty, Logan, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Steven McCoy, Toledo St. Francis, 5-10, 190, jr.; Charles Reninger, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 205, sr.; Willtrell Hartson, Massillon Washington, 5-10, 200, so.
WR: Tae’Shaun Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, 190, sr.; Anthony Vann, Fremont Ross, 6-1, 185, so.; Jorden Berry, West Carrollton, 5-10, 165, jr.; Nic Pucci, Harrison, 5-8, 160, sr.; Barret Labus, Wadsworth, 6-0, 200, sr.; Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Massillon Washington, 6-3, 170, sr.
OL: Mason Fry, Canal Winchester, 6-4, 282, so.; Max Martin-Lee, Dublin Scioto, 6-3, 310, sr.; Jesse Williamson, Licking Heights, 6-2, 215, sr.; Toby Wilson, Olentangy, 6-3, 280, sr.; Evan White, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-4, 250, jr.; E.J. Johnson, Toledo St. Francis, 6-6, 245, sr.; Jack Bauer, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-4, 240, jr.
K: Cole Tishler, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-0, 190, jr.; Andrew Lastovka, Macedonia Nordonia, 5-9, 143, jr.
DL: Zion Bowling, Teays Valley, 6-1, 185, sr.; Henry Pierce, Logan, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Ty Cobb, Oregon Clay, 6-2, 225, jr.; Alex Greene, Troy, 6-2, 210, sr.; Anthony Baltimore, West Carrollton, 6-2, 240, sr.
LB: Kahli Horton-Campbell, Westerville South, 6-1, 180, sr.; Ethan Laslo, Mount Vernon, 6-0, 210, sr.; Brian Wilson, Worthington Kilbourne, 5-10, 195, sr.; Adam Miller, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 205, sr.; Bryce Kahl, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, 175, jr.; Seven Blue, Cincinnati Winton Woods, jr.; Will Guy, Cincinnati Turpin, 6-2, 192, sr.; Casey O’Toole, Cincinnati Anderson, 6-2, 220, jr.
DB: Brandon Armstrong, Westerville South, 5-9, 155, jr.; Zion Freeman-Walker, Dublin Scioto, 6-0, 165, sr.; Caleb Gossett, Olentangy, 6-2, 185, sr.; Chase Saneholtz, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-0, 190, sr.; Shy’Twan James, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, 180, sr.; K.J. Dunston, Toledo St. Francis, 6-0, 180, sr.; Andrew Naugle, Oregon Clay, 5-9, 200, sr.; Terence Thomas, Boardman, 5-11, 180, jr.
P: Alex Kasee, Sylvania Northview, 5-10, 140, so.; Anthony Scott, Trenton Edgewood, 5-11, 170, sr.
2020 Division III All-Ohio Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Jackson Gifford, Hamilton Ross, sr.
Defensive Players of the Year: Michael Hall Jr., Streetsboro, sr. and Antoine Campbell Jr., Copley, sr.
Coach of the Year: Mitch Hewitt, Chardon
First Team Offense
QB: Jacob Hoying, Columbus Watterson, 6-2, 210, sr.; Eli Brown, Bowling Green, 5-9, 170, sr.; Broc Lowry, Canfield, 6-2, 185, so.; CJ Boze, Hamilton Ross, 5-11, 165, sr.
RB: Quintell Quinn, Columbus DeSales, 6-2, 210, sr.; James Pettyjohn, Chardon, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Charlie Taylor, Geneva, 6-3, 240, sr.; Jason Munyan, Thornville Sheridan, 5-8, 175, Jr.; Richtell McCallister, Streetsboro, 5-9, 170, sr.; Jackson Gifford, Hamilton Ross, 5-10, 215, sr.; Branden McDonald, Kettering Alter, 6-1, 208, sr.
WR: Jackson Izzard, Jonathan Alder, 6-3, 190, sr.; Keshawn Bonner, Granville, 5-11, 175, sr.; Ethan Phillips, Norwalk, 6-1, 185, sr.; LJ Reaves, Tiffin Columbian, 6-3, 180, sr.; Brady Taylor, Millerburg West Holmes, 6-1, 180, sr.
TE: Treylan Davis, Jackson, 6-5, 240, Sr.
OL: Tony Thivener, Columbus Hartley, 6-1, 230, sr.; Billy Cain IV, Columbus DeSales, 6-1, 250, sr.; Nick Fay, Chardon, 6-0, 260, Sr.; Michael McDole, Tiffin Columbian, 6-3, 300, sr.; Ben Christman, Richfield Revere, OL, 6-6, 315, sr.; Keisean Johnson-Wilson, Streetsboro, 6-2, 280, jr.; Kaden Rogers, Hamilton Ross, 6-3, 275, sr.
K: Garrison Smith, Norwalk, 5-10, 170, sr.
First Team Defense
DL: Daniel Tooson, Columbus Hartley, 6-1, 250, jr.; Myles Mendeszoon, Chardon, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Connor Preisel, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Cian Montgomery, Steubenville, 6-0, 220 sr.; Michael Hall Jr., Streetsboro, 6-3, 300, sr.; Antoine Campbell Jr., Copley, 6-3, 240, sr.;
LB: Jonathan Thompson, Columbus DeSales, 6-2, 215, jr.; Vince Ferrante, Chardon, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Shay Taylor, Thornville Sheridan, 6-3, 215, Jr.; Jakob Beverly, Ashland, 6-1, 215, sr.; Lane Graham, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-11, 220, sr.; CJ Hicks, Kettering Alter, 6-4, 214, jr.; Ethan Fryman, Bellbrook, 5-11, 190, sr.; Chris Sammarone, Canfield, 5-11, 215, sr.
DB: Diante Latham, Columbus Beechcroft, 5-9, 165, jr.; Nathanael Sulka, Chardon, 6-4, 205, Jr.; Darrian Lewis, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, DB, 5-11, 175, sr.; Kevin Doyle, Chardon, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Brady Toth, Chardon, 6-5, 185, Sr.; Tanner Howell, St. Marys Memorial, 5-10, 185, jr.
P: Alex Contreras, Buckeye Valley, 6-1, 175, jr.
Second Team Offense
QB: Danny Stewart, Chesterland West Geauga, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Declan Rohr, Ashland, 6-1, 175, sr.; Brandon Alexander, Alliance, QB, 6-3, 220, sr.; JT Keith, Jonathan Alder, 5-10, 175, sr.
RB: Cam Nickleson, Columbus Watterson, 6-0, 200, sr.; Kesean Jackson, Tiffin Columbian, 5-8, 165, jr.; Blake Sands, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-0, 190, sr.; Eric Babinchak, Warren Howland, 5-10, 190, sr.
WR: Kenyon Owens, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, 5-11, 188, jr.; Daniel Peterson, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-3, 175, Jr.; Ethan Fletcher, Canfield, 5-9, 150, sr.; Kevon Grant, Cincinnati Northwest, 6-1, 170, Sr.
TE: Alex McDonald, Chardon, 6-3, 205, Jr.
OL: Ryan Whitely, Parma Padua Franciscan, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Seth Wallace, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-1, 280, Sr.; Eli Burgey, Steubenville, 6-2, 275 sr.; Julian Jackson, Zanesville, 6-2, 270, jr.; Alistair Larson, Peninsula Woodridge, OL, 6-5, 290, jr.; Aries Lamb, Cincinnati Mount Healthy, 6-7, 280, sr.; Braden Swank, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-3, 308, sr.
K: JJ Baughman, Columbus DeSales, 6-2, 215, sr.; Elliott Warner, New Philadelphia, 6-0, 150, sr.
Second Team Defense
DL: Logan Morris, Thornville Sheridan, 6-3, 240, Sr.; Keith Houser, Wapakoneta, 6-0, 250, sr.; Jayden Carter, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, 210, sr.; James Keighley, Kettering Alter, 6-4, 218, sr.; Macyo Williams, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-3, 260, sr.; Gavin Slife, Chardon, 6-1, 230, Sr.
LB: Cooper Graham, Caledonia River Valley, 6-4, 225, sr.; Isaiah Jones, London, 6-2, 215, jr.; Jerome Shaw-Mason, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Cade McDevitt, Chardon, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Logan Ortt, New Philadelphia, 5-11, 215, sr.; Diego Neri, Cincinnati Northwest, 6-3, 235, sr.; Tyler Carlson, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-10, 204, sr.; Shane Slattery, Richfield Revere, LB, 6-2, 220, sr.; Taylor Jordan, Bellbrook, 6-2, 205, sr.
DB: Jamar Payton, Dayton Dunbar, 6-2, 175, sr.; Aidan Plate, Kettering Alter, 6-2, 184, sr.; Casey Redemeier, Hamilton Ross, 5-11, 185, sr.; Cullen Gergye, Bay Village Bay, 6-2, 181, Sr.; Eric Jones, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-0, 165, Jr.; Ryan Jackson, Bowling Green, 6-2, 180, jr.
P: Dylan West, Akron Buchtel, 5-9, 175, sr.
Third Team Offense
QB: Rick Coleman Jr., Painesville Harvey, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Kam Smith, Chillicothe, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Caden O’Neill, New Philadelphia, 6-1, 175, sr.; Luke Lytle, New Richmond, 5-10, 165, sr.; Drew Novak, Mount Orab Western Brown, 6-6, 185, so.
RB: Jacob Hostetler, Dover, 5-10, 170, sr.; Preston Taylor, Copley, RB, 6-0, 155, jr.; Seth Borondy, Bellbrook, 6-2, 175, jr.
WR: JP Germano, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Kadin Pollard, New Richmond, 6-3.5, 195, sr.; Keyshawn Barber, Cincinnati Hughes, 6-2, 170, jr.; Carter Huffman, Wilmington, 6-1, 190, sr.
TE: Dalton White, London, 6-2, 270, sr.
OL: Luca Gasbarrino, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-2, 240, jr.; Austin Messena, Geneva, 5-9, 240, Sr.; Joey Reynolds, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, 280, Sr.; Bryan Ward, St. Marys Memorial, 6-0, 285, sr.; Dylan Harmon, Elida,, 6-0, 265, sr.; Griffin Peacock, Hamilton Ross, 6-4, 275, sr.; Matt See, Kettering Alter, 6-2, 287, sr.
K: Joey Di Lalla, Chesterland West Geauga, 5-10, 170, jr.; Nate Ginsburg, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-2, 185, sr.
Third Team Defense
DL: Carson Klingel, Caledonia River Valley, 6-3, 225, sr.; Luke Reed, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, 201, sr.; Trevor Adams, Goshen, 6-3, 230, sr.; Izac Proctor, Franklin, 6-2, 215, sr.; Kevin Thompson, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-3, 182, sr.
LB: Malcolm Denny, Hamilton Township, 6-1, 240, sr.; Marcelis Parker, Columbus Hartley, 6-1, 235, sr.; Zane Francis, Geneva, 5-11, 188, sr.; Brody Conley, Tiffin Columbian, 5-9, 199, jr.; Doug Weaver, Dover, 5-10, 185, sr.; Carter Giacomo, Streetsboro, 6-4, 215, sr.; Landon Robinson, Copley, 6-0, 215, sr.; Gunner Lakins, Franklin, 6-2, 225, sr.
DB: Wyatt Fryer, Franklin, 5-10, 185, sr.; Corinthian Thomas, Cincinnati Hughes, 5-10, 170, so.; Bobby Young, Hamilton Badin, 6-0, 190, sr.; Aveon Grose, Mansfield Senior, 6-1, 185, jr.
P: Jonathan Stanislo, Parma Heights Holy Name, 5-10, 180, sr.
Honorable Mention
QB: Ahmad Armstrong, Eastmoor Academy, 6-0, 187, so.; Ronmell Robinson, South, 6-1, 210, sr.; Joey Moore, Athens, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Reece Gerber, Marietta, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Evan Spires, Jackson, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Ayden Hall, Dover, 6-3, 170, jr.; Peyton McKinney, Millersburg West Holmes 6-4, 215, sr.; Aidan Fritter, Dresden Tri-Valley 6-0, 197, sr.; Zack Leonard, Niles McKinley, 5-10, 180, sr.
RB: Antwaun Burns, London, 5-10, 210, jr.; Nyal Johnson, Hartley, 5-10, 200, jr.; Jayden LeBeau, Miami Trace, 5-10, 165, So.; Ethan Hartley, Ashland, 5-11, 190, sr.; Spencer Ostovich, Steubenville, 5-10, 220, so.; Jacob Hostetler, Dover, 5-10, 170, sr.; Jordan Martin, Zanesville, 5-4, 175, jr.; T.C. Caffey, Hubbard, 5-11, 202, jr.
WR: Karson Lang, River Valley, 6-2, 150, jr.; Tony Munos, Marietta, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Joel Barnes, Chillicothe, 6-0, 160, Jr.; Tristan Prater, Jackson, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Josh Gilmore, Miami Trace, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Logan Ranft, Thornville Sheridan, 6-4, 195, Sr.; Logan Campbell, Mount Orab Western Brown, 6-0, 170, jr.; Nathan Ravine, Dover, 5-11, 170, sr.; Caden Richmond, New Philadelphia, 6-1, 175, sr.; Garrett Eastep, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-1, 160, jr.; Domo Allah, Ravenna, 5-8, 140, sr.; Alleni Fryer, Niles McKinley, 6-0, 190, sr.
OL: Spencer Creeden, River Valley, 6-0, 210, sr.; Alec Schrock, Jonathan Alder, 6-0, 230, sr.; Jalon Slappy, Eastmoor Academy, 6-5, 280, jr.; Kameron Wright, Granville, 6-4, 270, jr.; Drew Seymour, Chillicothe, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Kristian Gehrisch, Ashland, 6-4, 295, sr.; Cajun Allen, Franklin, 6-3, 300, sr.; Lewis Feik, New Philadelphia, 6-3, 265, sr.; Mike Beal, Dover, 6-4, 230 jr.; Seth Schneider, Dresden Tri-Valley, 5-10, 302, sr.; Justin Rimer, New Philadelphia, 6-3, 285, sr.; Michael Sedar, Aurora, 6-5, 275, sr.; Michael Minenok, Canfield, 6-1, 225, sr.; Nick Hewko, Canfield, 6-2, 255, sr.; Matthew Keeley, Niles McKinley, 6-3, 240, so.; Alex Goodrick, Hubbard, 6-4, 270, jr.; Gage Gibson, Warren Howland, 6-3, 265, jr.
K: Jarrad Kerekes, Copley, 6-4, 175, sr.; Jack Ruffolo, Kettering Alter, 6-2, 188, sr.
DL: Jake Bever, Ashland, 6-1, 265, sr.; Hunter Fultz, St. Marys Memorial, 6-0, 260, sr.; Ashton Kooken, Bellbrook, 6-1, 195, jr.; Luke Vess, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-1, 270, sr.; Ryan McVicker, Dover, 6-2, 265, jr.; Mitchell Stokey, New Philadelphia, 6-5, 235, sr.; Connor Wade, Zanesville, 6-0, 225, jr.; Caden King, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-3, 304, sr.; Isaiah McCartney, Steubenville, 5-11, 255 sr.; Mario Frisone, Ravenna, 6-0, 195, sr.; Toby Smith, Canfield, 6-0, 205, jr.
LB: Jason Velazquez, DeSales, 5-10, 205, sr.; Owen Roark, Athens, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Isaac McCory, Chillicothe, 6-1, 200, Jr.; Grant Mastin, Jackson, 6-0, 220, Jr.; Nathan Barrett, Mansfield Madison, 6-0, 194, sr.; Brandon Kinney, Steubenville, 6-0, 210, jr.; Connor McGarry, Dover, 5-10, 185, sr.; Evan Pelfrey, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6-1, 230, sr.; Conor Hritz, Canfield, 6-0, 190, sr.; Braidyn Hartsoe, Alliance, 6-1, 190, sr.
DB: Richard Kenny, Hartley, 5-10, 165, jr.; Trey Saunders, Hartley, 5-11, 185, jr.; Jordan Barnett, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Wayne Cosper, Toledo Woodward, 5-11, 160, sr.; T.C. Molk, Dover, 5-11, 165, jr.; Casey Cassell, Zanesville, 6-0, 165, sr.; Aaron Ferguson, Steubenville, 5-10, 162 sr.; Nasari Lucious Jackson, Steubenville, 5-11,175, sr.; Blake Wilson, Lodi Cloverleaf, 6-1, 190, sr.; Evan McVay, Aurora, 5-9, 185, sr.; Delshawn Petrosky, Youngstown Chaney, 5-11, 170, sr.; Jason Hewlett, Youngstown Chaney, 6-2, 185, so.
P: Brandon Bowers, St. Marys Memorial, 6-3, 175, jr.; Isaiah Bales, Franklin, 6-0, 190, jr.