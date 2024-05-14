BreakingNews
NWS confirms additional tornado touched down in Warren County last week

High School baseball, softball tournament results

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
50 minutes ago
X

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

Alter 4, National Trail 3: A: Arcuri 2-3 RBI, Russ 2-3 RBI, Tishaus 1-3 RBI.

Anna 4, Northeastern 3

Carlisle 15, North College Hill 0

Deer Park 6, Clark Montessori 4

Dixie 3, Dayton Christian 2: DC: Halter RBI, Orth RBI.

Finneytown 10, Georgetown 0

Greeneview 11, Preble Shawnee 1: G: Hassid 4-4 2B 4 RBI, Penrod 3-4 2 RBI, Gardner 1-2 2B RBI, W 2 K.

Indian Lake 7, Greenon 2

Madeira 8, Clermont Northeastern 0

Mariemont 5, Purcell Marian 3

Middletown Madison 5, Williamsburg 4

Milton-Union 9, Northwestern 4

Seven Hills 6, East Clinton 0

Summit Country Day 20, Gamble Montessori 0

Waynesville 7, Valley View 4: W: Garner 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Papanek 1-3 RBI.

Division IV

Botkins 13, Yellow Springs 11

Catholic Central 8, Jackson Center 4

Emmanuel Christian 11, Houston 3

Fayetteville Perry 15, New Miami 0

Felicity-Franklin 25, Spencer Center 2

Ripley Union-Lewis 10, Lockland 6

Riverside 4, Tri-Village 3: R: Orsborne 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Manning 1-3 RBI.

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Kenton Ridge 7, Fairborn 1

Lehman Catholic 8, Troy Christian 1: TC: O’Neal 1-3 2B RBI.

Oakwood 19, Newton 3: N: Downing 2-3 2B RBI, Wackler 1-2 RBI.

St. Henry 8, Tippecanoe 7: T: Hill 2-5 2 RBI, Husic 1-3 2 RBI, Jackson 1-2 RBI.

West Jefferson 1, Cedarville 0

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 3, Springboro 0

Centerville 12, Miamisburg 1

Fairfield 11, Ross 5: F: Hensley 4-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Clark 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Leugers 2-4 2 RBI.

Fairmont 6, Lebanon 1

Kings 2, Hamilton 0

Lakota East 2, Mt. Notre Dame 1

Mason 8, Milford 2

Western Brown 7, Harrison 6

Division III

Bethel-Tate 6, Clermont Northeastern 5

Brookville 17, Waynesville 0

Carlisle 17, Cin. Country Day 1: C: Banks 2-4 2 RBI, Adkins 1-1 2 RBI, Brown W 15 K.

Miami East 7, Milton-Union 2

Springfield Shawnee 10, Northeastern 2: SS: Botkin 2-3 2 RBI, Greene 2-4 RBI, Trimmer W 11 K.

Williamsburg 5, Middletown Madison 0

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Bethel 10, Lehman Catholic 1: B: Moorefield 3-4 2B RBI, Sheen 2-3 HR 5 RBI, Rodgers 2-5 3B RBI.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
Bengals set to face Super Bowl champs in Week 2
2
Reds fall in 9th to Diamondbacks
3
Reds’ TJ Friedl placed on injured list with fractured left thumb
4
‘We’re super pumped up’ — Miami softball earns 4th straight NCAA...
5
Higgins will not return as Hamilton boys basketball coach

About the Author

Travis Erickson
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top