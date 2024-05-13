Higgins will not return as Hamilton boys basketball coach

HAMILTON — Hamilton High School athletic director Missy Harvey posted via Twitter/X that boys basketball coach Kevin Higgins announced he will not be coming back next season.
Higgins led the Big Blue the past six seasons and to a Sweet 16 appearance this past winter. He accumulated a 70-71 overall, 43-49 Greater Miami Conference record at Hamilton.
May 13, 2024
The Big Blue went 16-10 and lost to state runner-up Centerville in a Division I regional semifinal this season.
“His dedication and commitment to our athletes will be greatly missed,” Harvey said. “The Hamilton High School athletic department would like to thank him and wish him the very best in the future.”
Harvey said the search for the next Hamilton varsity boys basketball coach will begin immediately.
This story will be updated.
