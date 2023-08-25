Hamilton, Lakota East open GMC play seeking first win

LIBERTY TWP. — The process that goes into prepping for the first game of the season is out of the way for the Hamilton and Lakota East high school football teams.

Now the two Greater Miami Conference foes take aim at their first victory of 2023 — against one another. The Big Blue hit the road on Friday to face the Thunderhawks.

“You can’t really prepare for it until you get in there,” said first-year Lakota East coach Jon Kitna, whose team fell at Centerville 30-12 in Week 1. “We’re building a new culture that’s trying to figure out how to travel, how to communicate and how to do all those other things that take time and energy away from preparation to play football.

“All of that, it’s done,” Kitna added. “We’re moving on.”

So is Hamilton. The Big Blue (0-1) are coming off an 18-0 loss to newly revived rival Badin.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” second-year Hamilton coach Arvie Crouch said last week. “This program — we’ve got great kids. I feel bad for them, but we get in our own way a lot of the times.”

Big Blue’s offense didn’t see much of the field against Badin last week. Hamilton had the ball for roughly 11 minutes and converted just two first downs.

But the Big Blue had three defensive players register double-digit tackles — junior Gracen Goldsmith (17), sophomore CJ Bryant (16) and junior Carter Isaacs (13).

“We were one play away of being in that game,” Crouch said. “It’s sad for our kids — they work really hard. ... But we should play better than that. We didn’t take advantage of our speed. We didn’t take advantage of some things on our offense, and that’s unacceptable.”

The Thunderhawks (0-1) were a lost fumble away from changing the direction of Friday’s contest against the Elks.

“We were driving, and we just gave the ball up,” Kitna said. “(Centerville) has a good football culture. That’s an established place. They play good football.”

East junior quarterback JT Kitna tossed for 181 yards and a TD and added a rushing score last week. Sophomore wide receiver Zion Neal had seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

“I feel Hamilton had their opportunities to score last week,” Kitna said. “They’ve got some good athletes on both side of the ball and some big athletes on the line.”

Both Hamilton and Lakota East took measures to avoid heat stress throughout the practice week with morning sessions.

“We just have to be smart when it comes to that kind of stuff,” Kitna said. “We kept the spider pads on, lightened practice up a little bit and took plenty of breaks.”

Lakota East has won 11 straight against Hamilton, which last beat the Thunderhawks on Sept. 26, 2008, in a 24-3 contest.

BADIN AT ST. FRANCIS DESALES

The Rams (1-0) have won 29 straight regular season games after their 18-0 win over Hamilton last Friday. Badin senior quarterback Alex Ritzie threw 133 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 14 passing against the Big Blue.

The Stallions (1-0) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat Tri-Valley 21-17 last week. Badin defeated St. Francis DeSales 27-14 in 2022.

COLERAIN AT MIDDLETOWN

The Middies (1-0) are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2011, when they went 4-0 to start the season.

Middletown scored 17 unanswered in the second half and outgained Loveland 381-196 in total yards to secure a 31-16 season-opening victory in Week 1. Middies senior running back Eric Schroeder ran for 177 yards and a score last week.

The Cardinals (0-1) fell to LaSalle 28-3 in Week 1. Middletown beat Colerain 20-18 last season for the first time since 2008.

SYCAMORE AT FAIRFIELD

Talon Fisher threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 144 yards and three scores in the Indians’ 58-51 loss to Wayne last week. The Indians (0-1) were outscored 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

The Aviators (0-1) are riding a 12-game losing streak and searching for their first win since a 19-0 postseason victory over Lakota East on Oct. 29, 2021.

PRINCETON AT LAKOTA WEST

The Firebirds (0-1) had their 18-game regular season winning streak halted in a 10-0 loss to St. Xavier in Week 1.

Lakota West has won the last two games against Princeton. The Vikings (1-0) scored 41 straight and held Elyria to 46 total yards in a 41-7 win last week.

FENWICK AT TALAWANDA

The Brave (0-1) are looking to bounce back from a 28-0 loss to Monroe. Talawanda senior linebacker Caleb Dillhoff collected a game-high 13 tackles.

The Falcons (1-0) have won their last three season openers with a 28-14 victory over Franklin in Week 1. Fenwick forced three turnovers last week.

EDGEWOOD AT CLINTON MASSIE

The Cougars (0-1) had their nine-game regular season winning streak halted in a 42-7 loss to Milford. Edgewood beat Clinton Massie 27-20 in Week 2 last season. The Falcons (1-0) rushed for 357 yards in their 38-8 season-opening victory over Waynesville in Week 1.

GAMBLE MONTESSORI AT MADISON

The Mohawks (1-0) snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 33-13 Week 1 victory over Preble Shawnee. The Gators (1-0) defeated New Miami 56-6 in Week 1.

FRANKLIN AT MARION LOCAL

The Wildcats (0-1) couldn’t overcome three turnovers in their 28-14 Week 1 loss to Fenwick. The Flyers (1-0) own a 33-game winning streak, including last week’s 29-26 triumph over Wapakoneta.

MIAMI EAST AT CARLISLE

The Indians (1-0) outgained Twin Valley South 330-71 in a 37-0 season-opening victory. Aaron Mills rushed for 156 yards and two scores to help the Vikings (1-0) defeat Greenon 28-6 last week.

MONROE AT WYOMING (8 p.m.)

The Hornets (1-0) blanked Talawanda 28-0 in Week 1, but a few of Monroe’s key starters hit the sideline with injuries. The Cowboys (1-0) escaped with a 16-12 win over Ross.

RIVERVIEW EAST AT NEW MIAMI (8 p.m., Friday)

The Vikings (0-1) are looking to snap a 12-game losing streak that dates back to the 2021 season. New Miami’s last win came against Miami Valley Christian Academy 22-6 on Oct. 8, 2021.

The Hawks (0-1) lost to Clermont Northeastern 28-0 in Week 1, while the Vikings fell to Gamble Montessori 56-6.

ROSS AT MOUNT HEALTHY (7 p.m., Saturday)

The Rams (0-1) have a four-game winning streak against the Owls (1-0). Ross fell to Wyoming 16-12 last week, while Mount Healthy knocked off Little Miami 24-0.