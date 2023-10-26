Hamilton football seeks first-ever playoff win

Hamilton will seek its first-ever playoff win on Friday night when it faces Greater Miami Conference rival Sycamore in a Division I, Region 4 opener.

The seventh-seeded Big Blue (7-3) and 10th-seeded Aviators (5-5) will kick off at 7 p.m. at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

Hamilton is 0-8 in its previous eight postseason appearances.

Hamilton beat Sycamore 28-21 in Week 9 on a last-second kickoff return by Jailen Morris. The Big Blue has won four out of the last five meetings against the Aviators.

Tickets are available in advance at https://ohsaa.org/tickets