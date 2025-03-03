Girls wrestling state tournament pairings

Below are pairings for the girls state wrestling tournament set for Friday-Sunday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus:
Division I Pairings:
BW - Big Walnut FI - Findlay
HA - Harrison ME - Mentor
100 Weight Class:
1. BW-1 Makennah Craft, Jackson, (12), 40-0 (24:100-1st, 23:100-1st, 22:100-1st)
2. HA-4 Teegan Herrington, Hamilton Badin, (9), 37-8
3. FI-3 Lilly Zwiefel, Gibsonburg, (11), 32-4 (24:100-8th, 23:100-8th)
4. ME-2 Taylor MacAdam, Madison, (12), 28-6
5. FI-2 Destiny Cabot, Avon Lake, (11), 30-12
6. ME-3 Layken Lively, Sarahsville Shenandoah, (11), 39-6
7. BW-4 Kenleigh Ballance, Pickerington North, (9), 32-8
8. HA-1 Vita Savage, North Bend Taylor, (12), 18-3
9. FI-1 Bella Graziani, Defiance Tinora, (11), 39-3 (24:100-6th)
10. ME-4 Sara Whitlach, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, (9), 34-15
11. BW-3 Malaya DiMasso, Powell Olentangy Liberty, (9), 34-2
12. HA-2 Ja`Leia Mitchell, Clayton Northmont, (9), 34-8
13. BW-2 Mila Cruz, Pataskala Watkins Memorial, (10), 33-4
14. HA-3 Lucy Amrine, Centerville, (11), 26-12
15. FI-4 Cali Otero, Lorain, (9), 20-4
16. ME-1 Ella Thomas, Poland Seminary, (10), 40-3 (24:100-4th)
105 Weight Class:
1. ME-1 GG Dominish, Perry, (9), 38-5
2. HA-4 Raegin Jasontek, Bethel-Tate, (10), 34-13
3. FI-3 Avery Gaskalla, Clyde, (11), 34-10
4. BW-2 Justine Perez, Dublin Coffman, (12), 18-5 (23:100-4th)
5. FI-2 Triniti Bechstein, Bloomdale Elmwood, (9), 21-5
6. BW-3 Leah Marine, Washington C.H. Washington, (11), 37-6 (24:105-6th)
7. ME-4 Bailey Hilliard, Minerva, (9), 42-8
8. HA-1 Libertie Nigh, Urbana, (10), 31-2 (24:100-3rd)
9. FI-1 Nikera Johnson, Sandusky, (11), 36-3 (23:105-2nd)
10. BW-4 Mirage Haverfield, London Madison Plains, (10), 32-11
11. ME-3 Mia Forberg, Massillon Perry, (10), 33-8
12. HA-2 Charley Jones, New Richmond, (11), 41-4 (24:110-3rd, 23:110-7th)
13. ME-2 Kenaya Mwehu, Cleveland Garrett Morgan, (12), 38-8
14. HA-3 Caiden Baird, Harrison, (11), 19-6
15. FI-4 Lillian Kendel, Gibsonburg, (9), 26-17
16. BW-1 Ashlynn Brokaw, Mount Vernon, (10), 43-4 (24:105-3rd)
110 Weight Class:
1. HA-1 Camryn Gresham, Liberty Township Lakota East, (10), 37-0 (24:100-5th)
2. ME-4 Natalie Wise, Lodi Cloverleaf, (9), 16-3
3. FI-3 Lylah Gheen, Bloomdale Elmwood, (11), 37-10
4. BW-2 Scout Phillips, Mechanicsburg, (9), 36-8
5. FI-2 Mallory Zadel, Avon Lake, (12), 30-7
6. BW-3 Addyson Crane, Thornville Sheridan, (12), 41-9
7. HA-4 Reagen Hudson, Monroe, (9), 26-9
8. ME-1 Abby Cornwell, Perry, (10), 44-3
9. FI-1 Noel Reinhart, Rossford, (12), 28-2 (24:110-4th, 23:110-8th)
10. BW-4 Kayla Grooms, Frankfort Adena, (12), 47-7
11. HA-3 Mia Skinner, Wilmington, (12), 43-6
12. ME-2 Aniya Polk, East Cleveland Shaw, (10), 32-7
13. HA-2 Leah Willen, Harrison, (11), 37-8 (24:115-5th, 23:100-3rd)
14. ME-3 Deanna Walters, Canton South, (12), 29-6
15. FI-4 Charlize Distel, Arcadia, (12), 32-7
16. BW-1 Cami Leng, Marysville, (10), 26-0 (24:115-2nd)
115 Weight Class:
1. FI-1 Allison Schroeder, Gibsonburg, (11), 36-5
2. ME-4 Aurora Hall, Lakeview, (10), 14-8
3. HA-3 DeeLyla Grantham, New Richmond, (12), 45-7
4. BW-2 Emma Gorrell, Vincent Warren, (9), 46-7
5. HA-2 Tayley Asher, Hamilton, (12), 28-6
6. BW-3 Brielle Gilmore, Marengo Highland, (9), 36-10
7. FI-4 Kaelynn Hartsock, Wauseon, (10), 29-8
8. ME-1 Carolyn Geckler, Massillon Perry, (9), 37-2
9. BW-1 Lyndyn Gibbs, Washington C.H. Washington, (12), 42-2 (24:130-4th, 23:120-3rd, 22:120-3rd)
10. HA-4 Katilyn Tanner, Clayton Northmont, (10), 30-20
11. ME-3 Kandice Spry, Dresden Tri-Valley, (11), 48-6 (24:115-3rd)
12. FI-2 Anna Tsirambidis, North Royalton, (11), 22-8
13. ME-2 Gabi Gartin, Doylestown Chippewa, (12), 38-10 (24:125-5th, 23:110-2nd, 22:115-2nd)
14. FI-3 Meredith Greenslade, Clyde, (9), 38-7
15. BW-4 Zoe Vore, Bidwell River Valley, (10), 41-18
16. HA-1 Maycee Adams, Eaton, (10), 38-4 (24:105-5th)
120 Weight Class:
1. HA-1 Gabby Fenton, North Bend Taylor, (12), 47-6
2. FI-4 Jaiden Long, Fremont Ross, (11), 38-10 (24:120-8th)
3. BW-3 Arden Heckman, Westerville North, (11), 43-9
4. ME-2 Talea Guntrum, Steubenville, (10), 46-4 (24:110-1st)
5. BW-2 Kelly Lemons, Hilliard Bradley, (10), 48-11
6. ME-3 Yelieishka Perez- Navedo, Austintown-Fitch, (11), 39-9
7. HA-4 Caroline Davis, Hamilton Ross, (10), 43-8 (24:115-8th)
8. FI-1 Morgan Leonhardt, Gibsonburg, (12), 38-2 (24:115-1st, 23:115-4th)
9. ME-1 Kayla Moroschan, Doylestown Chippewa, (10), 44-4 (24:120-1st)
10. BW-4 Laila Wentz, Chesapeake, (11), 45-3
11. FI-3 Stella Januszewski, Strongsville, (10), 42-8
12. HA-2 Ali Singleton, West Chester Lakota West, (12), 36-16
13. FI-2 Civil Pumphrey, Paulding, (9), 31-8
14. HA-3 Aliyah Frederick, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, (9), 32-10
15. ME-4 Sarah Sphon, Minerva, (12), 30-15
16. BW-1 Mackenzie Carder, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, (10), 41-1 (24:110-2nd)
125 Weight Class:
1. BW-1 Lacie Knick, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, (11), 33-0 (24:125-1st, 23:120-2nd)
2. HA-4 Makirah Hall, Liberty Township Lakota East, (10), 22-12
3. ME-3 Paige Cowan, East Liverpool, (10), 46-8 (24:110-8th)
4. FI-2 Alyssa Johnson, Napoleon, (12), 35-10
5. ME-2 Anna Madi, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, (11), 41-5 (24:120-2nd, 23:125-2nd)
6. FI-3 Jaelyn Green, Elyria, (11), 39-11
7. BW-4 Jocelynn Malone, Albany Alexander, (12), 36-10 (22:125-3rd)
8. HA-1 Kelsey King, West Chester Lakota West, (11), 37-2 (23:135-7th)
9. ME-1 Auston Brown, Hanoverton United, (11), 41-6 (24:125-3rd, 23:125-4th)
10. FI-4 Isabela Jordan, Defiance, (11), 38-5
11. BW-3 Cori Young, Lewis Center Olentangy, (12), 26-6 (24:125-6th, 23:120-4th)
12. HA-2 Lila Krull, Miamisburg, (10), 31-5 (24:125-8th)
13. BW-2 Hallie Winslow, Marion Elgin, (11), 34-13 (24:120-4th)
14. HA-3 Naura Simison, Springfield Greenon, (10), 55-4
15. ME-4 Audrey Crooks, Zanesville Maysville, (9), 40-11
16. FI-1 Marissa McCartin, Brunswick, (11), 30-4
130 Weight Class:
1. BW-1 Bella Ndinga Mbappe’, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, (10), 38-6
2. FI-4 Ashton Lehman, Celina, (10), 23-18
3. HA-3 Liberty Johnson, Batavia Clermont Northeastern, (11), 36-7
4. ME-2 Emily Flynn, Hubbard, (12), 41-5 (24:130-6th, 22:125-4th)
5. HA-2 Alora Strauser, Kettering Archbishop Alter, (11), 33-7
6. ME-3 Leannah Swiger, Akron Springfield, (9), 40-9
7. BW-4 Kaylee Scott, Washington C.H. Washington, (11), 40-6
8. FI-1 Sophia Antonio, North Royalton, (12), 40-3 (24:135-6th)
9. ME-1 Emma Shephard, Massillon Perry, (10), 35-6 (24:125-4th)
10. HA-4 Olivia Olive, Harrison, (11), 34-9
11. BW-3 Kylee Sardina, Caledonia River Valley, (11), 43-10
12. FI-2 Evanie Shank, Napoleon, (12), 40-4 (24:130-2nd)
13. BW-2 Adison Justice, Newark Licking Valley, (11), 46-5 (23:120-7th)
14. FI-3 Cora Frederick, Vermilion, (11), 40-11
15. ME-4 Natalie Martincic, Pepper Pike Orange, (10), 30-11
16. HA-1 Kira Cole, Casstown Miami East, (12), 37-0 (24:135-2nd, 23:115-1st)
135 Weight Class:
1. ME-1 Ajiahna Triplett, Cleveland Central Catholic, (11), 33-2 (23:140-8th)
2. FI-4 Nora Mooney, Fairview Park Fairview, (12), 19-7
3. HA-3 Haylynn Littleton, Harrison, (9), 38-8
4. BW-2 Addi Lyon, Marysville, (12), 37-10 (24:135-7th)
5. HA-2 Serenity Ulmer-Earnest, Fairborn, (10), 40-9
6. BW-3 Chloe Tompkins, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, (11), 38-6
7. ME-4 Madison Vickers, Magnolia Sandy Valley, (12), 32-8
8. FI-1 Abigail Mozden, Alliance, (12), 44-2 (24:130-3rd, 23:130-8th)
9. HA-1 Gwen Matt, Jamestown Greeneview, (12), 39-3 (22:115-6th)
10. BW-4 Audrey Slivka, Hilliard Bradley, (10), 37-11
11. ME-3 Ally Williams, Berea-Midpark, (12), 36-11
12. FI-2 Kiera Depinet, Attica Seneca East, (10), 35-5 (24:135-4th)
13. ME-2 Cecilia Gilliam, Macedonia Nordonia, (10), 38-7
14. FI-3 Alaysia Coleman, Lorain, (12), 21-6
15. HA-4 Lilliana Anderson, Cincinnati Oak Hills, (11), 38-8
16. BW-1 Brookyln Whited, Logan, (9), 46-1
140 Weight Class:
1. FI-1 Adilyn Mozden, Alliance, (12), 36-3
2. BW-4 Cailyn Casto, Johnstown, (12), 22-3
3. HA-3 Abbie Schmidt, Eaton, (10), 29-8
4. ME-2 Madison Burns, Warren Howland, (12), 25-11 (24:135-5th)
5. HA-2 Rylee Dearwester, Harrison, (10), 35-7
6. ME-3 Nadirra`G Matlock, Austintown-Fitch, (12), 34-12
7. FI-4 Hannah Richards, Tol. Start, (11), 25-8
8. BW-1 KyLee Tibbs, Gahanna Lincoln, (10), 43-0 (24:140-2nd)
9. ME-1 Youstina Hanna, Columbia Station Columbia, (11), 32-6 (24:140-8th)
10. HA-4 Chanelle Trammell, Lebanon, (11), 37-11
11. FI-3 Josey Mendoza, Gibsonburg, (11), 29-8
12. BW-2 Nelease Danzy, Delaware Hayes, (12), 33-5 (24:145-4th)
13. FI-2 Taren Kramer, Ashland Mapleton, (12), 20-9
14. BW-3 Abby Green, Waverly, (12), 38-7 (24:140-5th)
15. ME-4 Olivia Fox, Lyndhurst Brush, (11), 22-6
16. HA-1 Lily Hendricks, Jamestown Greeneview, (10), 43-1 (24:125-2nd)
145 Weight Class:
1. FI-1 Naomi Gearheart, Ashland Crestview, (10), 30-4 (24:155-5th)
2. HA-4 Andi Addis, Lebanon, (12), 40-10 (23:125-8th)
3. BW-3 Madi Smith, Hilliard Bradley, (12), 37-18
4. ME-2 Isabella Williams, Brookfield, (9), 29-5
5. BW-2 Lexie Riley, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, (11), 33-8
6. ME-3 Tori Wilson, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, (11), 43-4 (24:155-3rd)
7. FI-4 Skylar Hopstetter, Ashland Mapleton, (11), 38-8
8. HA-1 Eve Matt, Jamestown Greeneview, (12), 40-2 (23:140-1st, 22:120-7th)
9. BW-1 Reagan Knapp, Pickerington North, (12), 42-1 (24:145-7th)
10. ME-4 Addison Willis, Austintown-Fitch, (12), 11-9
11. FI-3 Taylor Owen, Sullivan Black River, (10), 36-10 (24:145-5th)
12. HA-2 Veronica Decaluwe, Harrison, (10), 32-11
13. FI-2 Sage O`Brien, LaGrange Keystone, (11), 26-2
14. HA-3 Kimora Carpenter, Cincinnati Princeton, (11), 31-6
15. BW-4 Savannah Holderby, Williamsport Westfall, (11), 22-2
16. ME-1 Abigale Torres-Miller, Poland Seminary, (9), 28-4
155 Weight Class:
1. FI-1 Rejan Alhashash, Avon Lake, (12), 46-0 (24:140-1st, 23:135-2nd)
2. ME-4 Katie Harshbarger, Salineville Southern, (12), 35-9
3. BW-3 Maya Keane, Columbus Bishop Hartley, (11), 31-6
4. HA-2 Paige Russell, Kettering Fairmont, (12), 35-5
5. BW-2 Razilee Wisseh, Canal Winchester, (11), 47-3
6. HA-3 Jada Weiss, Bellbrook, (12), 28-3 (22:120-8th)
7. FI-4 Britoriah Rollison, Sandusky, (9), 27-15
8. ME-1 Reghan Koch, Austintown-Fitch, (9), 27-2
9. BW-1 Lori Grimes, Marysville, (12), 45-4 (24:170-8th)
10. HA-4 Kolbi Alexander, Casstown Miami East, (10), 22-9
11. FI-3 Vivi Legato, Archbold, (9), 45-4
12. ME-2 Brooklyn Baskin, Lyndhurst Brush, (11), 44-11
13. FI-2 Brooklyn Koebel, Fremont Ross, (10), 29-12
14. ME-3 Arianna Fowler, Canal Fulton Northwest, (12), 28-15
15. BW-4 Evelyn Krauss, Delaware Hayes, (11), 33-11
16. HA-1 Natalie Carlisle, Lebanon, (11), 40-5 (24:155-8th)
170 Weight Class:
1. ME-1 Amari Johnson, Lyndhurst Brush, (9), 49-4
2. BW-4 Grace Engle, Bidwell River Valley, (11), 38-15
3. FI-3 Billie Crowder, Tol. Start, (12), 28-3
4. HA-2 Caroline Klawon, Eaton, (12), 18-2 (24:145-2nd, 23:145-3rd, 22:155-3rd)
5. FI-2 Kate Simmons, Findlay, (12), 33-7 (23:170-4th, 22:170-6th)
6. HA-3 Raegan Hites, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, (12), 35-3 (24:170-5th)
7. ME-4 Alannah Mcgonigal, East Liverpool, (10), 34-14
8. BW-1 Lydia Heinrich, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, (12), 41-2 (24:170-3rd, 23:155-5th)
9. HA-1 Elizabeth Madison, Loveland, (11), 19-0 (24:170-1st, 23:170-1st)
10. FI-4 Seraiah Jackson, Elyria, (11), 37-10
11. ME-3 Kelsee Smith, West Salem Northwestern, (11), 31-9
12. BW-2 Katie Hammersmith, Marysville, (11), 35-11
13. ME-2 Tamiya Whittsette, Cleveland John Adams, (11), 40-7
14. BW-3 Jordan Mills, Gahanna Lincoln, (11), 35-6 (23:190-7th)
15. HA-4 Maddie Turner, Norwood, (9), 27-6
16. FI-1 Paige Gamby, Defiance Tinora, (11), 38-7
190 Weight Class:
1. HA-1 Sydney Hall, Liberty Township Lakota East, (12), 26-4 (24:190-7th)
2. FI-4 Allison Ott, Tiffin Calvert, (12), 42-7
3. ME-3 Isabella Adams, Doylestown Chippewa, (12), 25-4 (23:155-4th, 22:145-4th)
4. BW-2 Alyssa O`Barr, Lewis Center Olentangy, (12), 28-9
5. ME-2 Dlorrah Harrold, Mentor, (12), 31-13
6. BW-3 Olivia Beaulieu, New Lexington, (12), 41-2
7. HA-4 Taryn Naill, Lebanon, (10), 34-11
8. FI-1 Laney Oliver, Findlay, (12), 30-0 (24:190-2nd, 23:190-2nd, 22:190-2nd)
9. BW-1 Desi Lee, Marysville, (12), 26-2 (24:235-4th, 22:190-7th)
10. ME-4 Isabelle Ramirez, New Philadelphia, (10), 24-7
11. HA-3 Kami Horner, South Charleston Southeastern Local, (11), 36-8
12. FI-2 Zayna Muntaser, Lakewood, (12), 38-4 (24:190-5th, 23:190-3rd)
13. HA-2 Sophia Harris, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, (11), 29-9
14. FI-3 Michaela Stork, Port Clinton, (11), 36-6
15. BW-4 Emma Bolton, Marengo Highland, (11), 35-11
16. ME-1 Riley Alborn, Carrollton, (10), 43-1 (24:190-4th)
235 Weight Class:
1. ME-1 Deionna Borders, Berea-Midpark, (11), 43-0 (24:235-3rd, 23:235-7th)
2. BW-4 Audrina Pack, Columbus Hamilton Township, (12), 31-9 (24:235-5th)
3. HA-3 Autumn Woods, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, (10), 27-7
4. FI-2 Hadeel Abuqbitta, Parma Heights Valley Forge, (11), 33-6
5. HA-2 Lilia Gopar, Riverside Stebbins, (11), 28-12
6. FI-3 Evie Parmelee, Findlay Liberty-Benton, (11), 36-8
7. ME-4 Dana Murdock, Zanesville, (12), 20-3
8. BW-1 Jenny Huaracha-Arellanos, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, (12), 34-3
9. HA-1 Maddie Miller, Lewistown Indian Lake, (11), 39-1
10. FI-4 Brooke Tieje, Hamler Patrick Henry, (11), 25-12
11. BW-3 Tara Nagel, London Madison Plains, (11), 27-10
12. ME-2 Anne Ruble, Akron North, (12), 28-6
13. BW-2 Ivey Lay, Columbus Bishop Ready, (12), 26-2
14. ME-3 Dakota McCracken, Hanoverton United, (12), 16-3 (24:235-7th, 23:235-3rd, 22:235-3rd)
15. HA-4 Saniya Erzhanova, Mason, (9), 17-6
16. FI-1 Gabby Oregon, Archbold, (11), 36-2
