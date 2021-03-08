Girls basketball state tournament pairings

Tickets for the games, in conjunction with policies set by UD and Montgomery County Public Health, will be capped at 650 to the fans of each school for their team’s state semifinal games. The athletic director at each school will distribute purchase codes for the school’s ticket allotment. Tickets for Division IV and III state semifinals go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for DII and DI state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Ticket allotments for the championship games also will be 650 per school.