Girls basketball: Rossi returning to Franklin

“It’s just about being a leader — a leader of kids,” said Rossi, who has earned more than 300 wins in 25 years as a girls basketball coach in Southwest Ohio. “I was offered the opportunity to turn the program around a little bit and to just teach and lead young ladies not only to win basketball games, but to grow together as teammates and look out for each other. We’re going to work together for the common goal.”

Matt Abshear recently stepped away from the position after leading the Wildcats to an 18-48 record the last three seasons.

Abshear was the junior varsity coach under Rossi for five seasons before Abshear took the job in 2022 when Rossi stepped down.

Rossi, who is the son of fellow Butler County Hall of Famer and the late John “Butch” Rossi, began his coaching career in 1999 with his alma mater Fenwick — leading them to a Mid-Miami League South Division title in 2001.

“I can just hear him,” Rossi said of his father. “I get a little emotional talking about it, but I can hear him telling me, ‘Hey, young man, you’re going to do a good enough job, and you’ll feel good about it, and you’ll be re-energized. Stick by your guns, and believe in what you’re doing.’”

Rossi has been a head coach at Middletown (2002-04), Madison (2005-14) and Franklin (2018-22).

“The Franklin administration had a lot of confidence to reach out to me,” said the 63-year-old Rossi. “I think that makes you feel good. They make me feel wanted, and I think that’s important. I think they have enough confidence in the job that I can do within that program by surrounding myself with the right people on the staff — just to get that program jumpstarted one more time.”

Rossi amassed a 199-44 record while leading the Mohawks to six Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division championships (2005, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013), four district championships (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), one regional championship in 2010 and a Division III state runner-up finish in 2010.

Rossi was named the Associated Press Ohio Girls Basketball Coach of the Year in 2012.

Rossi also guided Franklin to a Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division title in 2019, back-to-back district titles in 2018 and 2019 and a regional runner-up finish in 2019.

Rossi has an overall coaching record of 336-221.

“I feel like I’m going to reach out to the right people to help,” Rossi said when asked about what his staff would look like. “I think the right people are going to say, ‘Yes.’ I’d like to find people that are in the building to tell you the truth. We’ll go from there.

“It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint. It’s not going to happen overnight. You’ve got to have a little bit of patience. I think the kids deserve that because Franklin is a great community.

“In today’s world, it’s really not easy being a head coach. But if you’re very transparent and upfront and you let them know what the expectations are going to be, everyone will be in it for the right reasons.”

Rossi played basketball and baseball at Fenwick. He was a four-year varsity player in baseball helping lead his team to a state runner-up finish as a sophomore in 1978. The Falcons also won a regional title in 1978 and three district titles (1977, 1978, 1980) during his career.

Rossi averaged 14 points and 10.2 assists per game as a senior and led Fenwick to a district runner-up finish. He was named to the Mid-Miami League Player of the Year and was an All-Ohio honorable mention player.

Rossi is the all-time assists leader at Fenwick and is a member of the Fenwick and Madison Halls of Fame.