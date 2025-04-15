Sidney announces Middletown’s Foust as its new athletic director

“I’m thrilled to join the Sidney community and contribute to a district with such strong traditions and spirit,” Foust said. “I look forward to working with students, coaches, families, and community members to build on the district’s proud athletic legacy.”

During his six-year tenure at Middletown, Foust revived the Middletown Athletics Hall of Fame, partnered with MLB’s Kyle Schwarber to reestablish youth baseball in the city, led facility renovations in the gymnasium, baseball, softball, and track facilities, balanced the athletic budget in his first year and maintained fiscal responsibility since, created partnerships with Under Armour, BSN and Coca-Cola, and launched the “3 Sport Award” to encourage student-athlete participation.

“As I wrap up my time in Middletown, I want to express just how grateful I am for the past six years,” Foust said. “It’s been a memorable journey, filled with growth, challenges and countless moments of pride. I hope that, in some small way, I’ve helped make Middletown an even better place — one that continues to shine for the students and the entire community.

“There are so many great people here — individuals who consistently go above and beyond for our students,” Foust added. “The heart of this place lies in the strength of our school and community, and I’ve had the honor of working alongside some of the most dedicated, passionate professionals around. Our coaching staff, in particular, stands out. They are truly among the best in the business, and their impact reaches far beyond the field.

“Together, we’ve been through a lot — from the challenges of the COVID shutdown, to moving the Homecoming game, and hosting countless tournament events,” Foust continued. “Through it all, the support and flexibility of our staff never wavered. I’ve always felt backed, encouraged and proud to be part of a team that never blinked when it came to taking on big moments.

“Thank you for an unforgettable six years, Middletown. I’m leaving with nothing but respect, appreciation and hope for all that lies ahead — both for myself, and for this incredible community. Once a Middie, Always A Middie!”

Foust has over 15 years of experience leading athletic departments across Ohio with a track record of strengthening athletic programs, developing coaches and prioritizing student-athlete achievement both on and off the field.

Foust, a Norwood High School graduate, attended the University of Toledo and Xavier University and received his Athletic Administrator Certification from the University of Maine.

“We are so excited for JD to be joining Sidney City Schools,” incoming Sidney Superintendent Greg Snyder said. “His experiences and background make him a perfect fit for Sidney Athletics.

“Across the board, the interview committee recognized how well-rounded JD is. His hiring process, his ability to support coaches professionally, and his dedication to student growth are second to none.”

Foust received a full scholarship to play college baseball and was drafted and signed by the Philadelphia Phillies. He also signed as a free agent with the Chicago White Sox.

Foust’s other roles as athletic director includes stops at Tippecanoe, Norwood and Richard E. Lindner YMCA.

Foust in those positions has raised over $850,000 in athletic funds, improved athletic participation rates, completed major facility upgrades and led several OHSAA tournament events.

Foust has been nominated for honors including OHSAA Southwest District Board Representative, SWOADA Athletic Director of the Year, OIAAA Meritorious Service Award and the NIAAA Jim Rolfes Professional Development Award.

Foust is a Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA) and holds certifications through the NFHS in areas such as Sportsmanship, NCAA Eligibility, Concussion in Sports, and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness).

As Foust steps into his new role, he will join the Sidney district that has had a foundation laid by outgoing athletic director Mitch Hoying.

“We are very grateful for all that Mr. Hoying has done for Sidney Athletics,” Snyder said. “It’s nice that Mitch will still be in-house to help facilitate the transition, but we are excited for JD to enact his own vision and move our student-athletes to even greater heights — both on and off the field.”