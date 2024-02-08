Girls basketball: Badin’s Sunderman gets 300th career coaching win

Cosgrove buried four of her eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter — the fourth triple tying the game at 54-all with 2:46 showing. A hoop by sophomore Braelyn Even gave the Rams a 56-54 lead at the 1:52 mark, and Cosgrove hit three free throws down the stretch to keep Badin on top.

Seton sophomore Brooke Goshorn had a great look from 3-point range to force overtime with 3 seconds showing, but her shot was off the rim as the clock ran out.

Sunderman, in his 16th season as the Badin head coach, has won 259 games at the helm after winning 41 in three years at his prep alma mater, Roger Bacon. This is his 22nd season in the Badin program.

The Rams, who honored seniors Shelby Mulcare and Paige Butler in pre- and post-game ceremonies, finished the regular season with a 15-7 record. They’ll face Aiken in the first round of the Division II tournament on Tuesday at Indian Hill High School. Badin has been to the D-II regional finals each of the last three seasons.

Seton got 18 points from sophomore Aubri Korfhagen and 23 combined from Goshorn and junior Kaitlyn Hess, but slipped to 11-10 on the year.

Lakota East 70, Hamilton 23: Celina Blount scored a career-high 23 points on Senior Night and Lakota East routed Hamilton. The Thunderhawks (14-7, 13-2 Greater Miami Conference) led 15-3 after one quarter and continued to roll from there.

Emma Fohl had 15 points for Lakota East, which fired 17 of 22 (77.3%) from the free throw line. Hamilton (3-18, 1-14 GMC) was led by Jaedyn McKinzie and O’Marionya Kirkland, who each had five points.

The Thunderhawks travel to Mason on Saturday for a 1:45 p.m. tip, with GMC title implications on the line.

Mason 56, Lakota West 38: Madison Parrish scored a game-high 22 points and Mason gradually pulled away from Lakota West to grab a conference victory and remain atop of the GMC.

Lily Johnson had 18 points and Katie Fox chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds for the Firebirds (16-5, 11-4 GMC).

Middletown 47, Sycamore 37: Leila Johnson and Taylor Daniels both had a team-high 11 points, and Middletown dominated the second half to register a conference victory over Sycamore.

The Aviators led 23-18 at the half before the Middies (came back and pulled away with the win. Middletown (8-13, 5-10 GMC) has won three in a row and four of its last five.

Fairfield 54, Colerain 19: Kimberlin Samples and Myka Richardson each scored a team-high 10 points to lead Fairfield to a GMC win over Colerain. The Indians outscored the Cardinals 31-2 in the second quarter to take a 47-11 halftime lead.

Fairfield (9-12, 7-8 GMC) shot 23 of 40 from the floor and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. The Indians, who snapped a five-game losing streak, had 12 players hit the scoring column.

Ross 35, Turpin 30: Ross celebrated with a Senior Night victory over Turpin on Wednesday. The Rams (16-6) led 24-19 after the third quarter and were able to hold on for their seventh straight win. The three seniors on the Rams’ roster are Jaice Neumaier, Annslee White and Myah Boze.

Seven Hills 64 Cin. Christian 23: Cincinnati Christian finished the regular season second in the Miami Valley Conference Gray Division at 16-6 overall and 11-3 in the conference.

New Miami 32, Lockland 21: New Miami won on Senior Night and moved to 5-14 overall and 3-11 in the MVC. The Vikings have won two of their last three.