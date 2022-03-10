Fairfield finishes strong to beat Wayne in regional semifinals

CINCINNATI – Kollin Tolbert scored 20 points and Fairfield held off a fourth-quarter surge by Wayne for a 51-42 victory in the Division I regional semifinals Wednesday at Xavier’s Cintas Center.
Fairfield (23-4) will play the winner of Wednesday’s second game between Centerville and Fairmont in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cintas.
Wayne (18-8) trimmed a nine-point deficit after three quarters to 45-42 on Mike Cole’s 3-pointer. But the Indians finished with a 6-0 run.
Ray Coney and Logan Woods added 10 each for the Indians. Lawrent Rice led Wayne with 24 points and made 5 of 8 3-pointers.
Rice kept Wayne in the game in the first quarter and pushed the Warriors to the first lead at 15-13 early in the second quarter with a 15-foot jumper and a 3-pointer. The score was tied two more times and finally at 21 at halftime and Rice scored 15 points.
Fairfield opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run and went to the fourth quarter leading 34-25 on Tolbert’s buzzer-beating jumper.
