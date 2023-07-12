Edgewood names Clemmons interim AD

ST. CLAIR TWP. — Edgewood City Schools named Scott Clemmons as its interim athletic director Wednesday morning.

Clemmons, who is entering his 12th season as Edgewood’s football coach, is a long-time Trenton resident and 1994 Edgewood graduate. He graduated from Wilmington College in 2005 and has a Master’s Degree in special education from Wright State.

Clemmons served Edgewood as an Intervention Specialist for 15 years. He was an assistant football coach for 14 years and a middle school basketball coach for two years.

“His knowledge, experience and dedication to Edgewood will allow him to successfully serve the students and families of the district and our community,” the school said in a statement.

Clemmons takes over for Larry Cox, who had served as the Edgewood athletic director for the last two years after stepping down this past school year. Cox was also the AD at Edgewood from 2013 to 2015.

“I am excited to become the athletic director of Edgewood City Schools,” Clemmons said. “Edgewood athletics have been a very important part of my life and my family’s lives for many years.

“It’s a great honor to be given the opportunity to move the Edgewood athletic programs forward as we step into a new sports league this school year,” Clemmons added. “I look forward to growing the sports teams we have now and expanding our programs by adding more sporting activities for the students at Edgewood in the future.

“I want to collaborate with all of the youth organizations in the community to improve the experience for all athletes and families in the school district. I want to expand our corporate sponsorships with businesses in and outside of the community which will benefit all sports teams of Edgewood City Schools.”

Clemmons’ wife Lindsey is a teacher at Edgewood Primary School, and their three daughters, Ellie, Addison and Brooklynn, attend school in the district.