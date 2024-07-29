Edgewood football ready to go under new coach Reynolds

“We’re trying to set a culture that highlights the roots of Edgewood football,” Reynolds said. “Edgewood football has been built on a blue-collar community, blue-collar kids and kids that just love football.”

Reynolds will embark on his first season as a head coach — taking over for Scott Clemmons, who led Edgewood the last 12 seasons and compiled a 74-55 overall record. Clemmons is now the school’s full-time athletic director.

“It’s been awesome getting to know them personally and build our culture that our staff is trying to implement,” Reynolds said. “We have great administration here. They’ve been in full support of us, and they have literally given me the program and said, ‘Hey, it’s yours.’ It’s been awesome, but the kids have adapted to it. They’ve bought in.”

Reynolds was the starting quarterback in 2013 and 2014 under Clemmons at Edgewood, where he earned all-district and all-conference honors during his senior season in 2014.

So, the coaching transition has been an easy one because of familiarity.

“When I was growing up, I saw 3,000 people in those stands,” Reynolds said. “There used to be a sign in our fieldhouse that said 3,000 reasons to play. We’ve been involved with the community, but when we play at home or we go play in the street, we’re going to have grit, we’re going to be disciplined, we’re going to be selfless and we’re going to play for one another.

“Grit and want,” Reynolds added of what the Cougar faithful will see from the stands. “Energy. High motor. Selfless players that want to play for this community.”

The Cougars went 4-7 in Clemmons’ final season in 2023. They’ll open 2024 at Milford on Aug. 23.

“Explosive. Chunk plays,” Reynolds described Edgewood’s offense. “Having the ability to mix tempos. Staying to our roots. Trap. Sweep. Running that stuff but having the ability to be explosive.

“Offensively, we’re focusing on just getting our athletes the ball,” Reynolds added. “I think we overcomplicate football a lot. If that kid is a dude, get him the ball. How many times can we get him the ball?

“Defensively, you put dudes in position to make plays. I believe that coaches lose games, players win them. You’ve got to put your kids in the right position and let them make plays.”

Ryan French is returning to lead the Edgewood offense. He said to expect more passing than usual. The Cougars have been a run-dominant team for years.

“We’re going to be hard-nosed,” said French, a senior. “We’re going to win some games. We’re going to do everything we’ve been taught, and we’re going to work our hardest no matter what.

“It’s been different than what we’re used to running in the wing-T. But we’re incorporating more passing. We’re doing a new system under Coach Reynolds that we’ve never seen before. We’re going to have fun doing it.”

The Cougars gave up the most points — 32 a game — in the Southwestern Buckeye League a season ago. But senior Isaac Rosenfelder said it’s time to put some respect on their name.

“Just to come out and compete this year,” said Rosenfelder, a wide receiver and defensive back. “Everybody’s not really respecting us this year. Setting a new tone. Setting a new normal for Edgewood football.

“We’re going to continue to work hard and get better every single day and be constructive with the criticism. Learn every single day.”

Edgewood statistically has the hardest schedule in the area. But that doesn’t seem to bother Reynolds and his players.

“For lack of better words, I guess, we’re always going to have a chip on our shoulder because that’s Edgewood football,” Reynolds said. “We want to play the best. Having a tough schedule is going to prepare you down the road. We want to play tough teams.

“It’s no secret that we’re going to play great teams. We have great coaches in the conference. This region has great teams and great coaches. We’re focused on our result. We’re focused on what version and what brand of Edgewood football we can put on the field. We’re focused on ourselves. We know that we have a tough schedule, and we’re going to take it one game at a time.”