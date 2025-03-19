‘Dream come true’ -- Bengals make official contract extensions for wide receivers Chase, Higgins

Chase and Higgins agreed to terms on new deals over the weekend and announced them at the same time Sunday night. The duo officially signed four-year contracts worth a combined $276 million Tuesday to keep the league’s best passing game together through at least 2028.

“That’s the whole goal behind signing us at the end of the day, signing us together,” Chase said in a dual press conference at Paycor Stadium. “That’s the whole goal, for us to push this team and each other as far as we can go. The one goal is to be the best in the AFC first. That’ll give us the easiest chance to get to the Super Bowl. If we get that first, that will give us the chance to get the next step.”

The Bengals had made clear that Chase was their biggest priority after getting Burrow’s contract extension done ahead of the 2023 season, but after Higgins failed to secure an extension in more than two years of trying, it seemed it might not be in the cards for him to stay long term.

Chase likely could have gotten his own deal done before last season. He had a different idea, though. Higgins switched agents to team up with Arceneaux, as well, and the wheels were soon in motion for both to stay.

Higgins said he had a newfound confidence in his future with Cincinnati after that, so much that he was surprised when Cincinnati used the franchise tag on him a second time last month. Chase said it was just a longer process than they expected, but they just had to wait it out.

Chase landed the biggest contract in league history for a non-quarterback at a $40.25 million annual average, and Higgins got a $28.75 million annual average deal he said showed he was respected and wanted by the organization.

“I know I was really not trying to let Tee go, for me,” Chase said. “I don’t know about Joe but it is hard when you are out there and Tee is not out there. It’s not easy at all. Tee out there makes my job easier. I make his job easier. It makes the running back’s job easier. The whole game slows down for me. It gets easier for some people. He’s just a big help.”

Higgins could have gotten more money elsewhere, where he would not have to share the spotlight with Chase, but he had always hoped to be able to stay in Cincinnati.

The team’s 2020 second-round draft pick had grown up as Bengals, idolizing Chad Johnson, and to be able to sign a four-year deal with his favorite team is a “dream come true,” he said.

“For me, obviously I went through this process before,” Higgins said. “Last year, I took a chance. I bet on myself. And I want to say it paid off. It’s all good now. It worked on in my favor. I’m just happy. I want to thank Katie (Blackburn) and the whole organization for helping me and believing me.”

Higgins also shared gratitude to Arceneaux for helping change his life forever and wanted to tell his mom she wouldn’t have to “worry about nothing else.” His first purchase will be putting a fish tank in the wall at his house.

As Chase fiddled with a fancy watch on his wrist, he joked he’s been spending money since his rookie year. His total earnings are “just a number,” but Chase said it was important to him that even though the Bengals planned to make him the highest-paid, that he left enough on the table for Higgins.

“I’m not a greedy person, and I’m not selfish,” Chase said. “I’m not gonna overdo nothing. And you know, this whole situation, throughout my whole process, I was talking to Rocky, actually making sure we get something on Tee’s done. Like, are we close to Tee’s before mine? Like, you know, I’m trying to make sure me and Tee still around the same before I could sign first. I want to make sure we at least together, close around the same part.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said both receivers had exceeded expectations “every step of the way,” and now the next step is winning a championship with them. They came close in 2021 and 2022 with a Super Bowl and back-to-back AFC Championship appearances, but there is still more to accomplish.

“Since the moment we drafted them we knew they were built for something special,” Taylor said. “… They know there’s more for us to accomplish as a team, a lot more wins to be had, a lot more great moments.”