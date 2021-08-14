journal-news logo
X

Dozens of former players returning for Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game

Former Reds, including Barry Larkin (11) and Eric Davis (44), pose with the World Series trophy during a 25th anniversary celebration of the 1990 World Series championship on Friday, April 24, 2015, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Former Reds, including Barry Larkin (11) and Eric Davis (44), pose with the World Series trophy during a 25th anniversary celebration of the 1990 World Series championship on Friday, April 24, 2015, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By David Jablonski
17 minutes ago
Event will follow Hall of Fame induction for Marty Brennaman

Forty seven former Cincinnati Reds players and coaches will participate in the Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 27. It will be the largest gathering of Reds Hall of Famers and former Reds in franchise history.

The game will take place at 8:40 p.m. and will follow the 7:15 p.m. Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Marty Brennaman. Gates open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 and are available for purchase on RedsMuseum.org. The ticket packages include: a ticket for the Reds vs. Pirates game on Sept. 20; a voucher to visit the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum; and a commemorative scorecard for the Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game.

Explore» HAL McCOY: Mahle, Votto lead Reds past Phillies

The rosters for the two teams were announced Saturday.

Team Bench (home white jerseys)

Manager: Johnny Bench

Coaching Staff: Jack Billingham; Leo Cardenas; David Concepcion; Doug Flynn; Cesar Geronimo; and Tony Perez.

Players: Bronson Arroyo; Bret Boone; Tom Browning; Sean Casey; Rawly Eastwick; Wayne Granger; Danny Graves; Chris Heisey; Tom Hume; Brandon Larson; Randy Myers; Joe Oliver; Chris Sabo; Mario Soto; Brett Tomko; Scott Williamson; and Herm Winningham.

Team Larkin (road red jerseys)

Manager: Barry Larkin

Coaching Staff: Jeff Brantley; Eric Davis; George Foster; Tommy Helms; Jim Maloney; and Dave Parker

Players: Todd Benzinger; Norm Charlton; Rob Dibble; Adam Dunn; Danny Jackson; Corky Miller; Hal Morris; Ron Oester; Ted Power; Pokey Reese; Arthur Rhodes; John Riedling; Jose Rijo; Greg Vaughn; David Weathers; and Dmitri Young.

In Other News
1
Bengals at Buccaneers: 5 storylines to watch in preseason opener
2
West Side clinches spot in Little League World Series with no-hitter
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: Young linebacker looking to pass vets on depth...
4
Lakota West softball standout makes college decision
5
Ohio State football: Classical interests help Harry Miller deal with a...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top