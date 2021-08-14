Dozens of former players returning for Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game

Forty seven former Cincinnati Reds players and coaches will participate in the Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 27. It will be the largest gathering of Reds Hall of Famers and former Reds in franchise history.
The game will take place at 8:40 p.m. and will follow the 7:15 p.m. Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Marty Brennaman. Gates open to the public at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 and are available for purchase on RedsMuseum.org. The ticket packages include: a ticket for the Reds vs. Pirates game on Sept. 20; a voucher to visit the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum; and a commemorative scorecard for the Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game.
The rosters for the two teams were announced Saturday.
Team Bench (home white jerseys)
Manager: Johnny Bench
Coaching Staff: Jack Billingham; Leo Cardenas; David Concepcion; Doug Flynn; Cesar Geronimo; and Tony Perez.
Players: Bronson Arroyo; Bret Boone; Tom Browning; Sean Casey; Rawly Eastwick; Wayne Granger; Danny Graves; Chris Heisey; Tom Hume; Brandon Larson; Randy Myers; Joe Oliver; Chris Sabo; Mario Soto; Brett Tomko; Scott Williamson; and Herm Winningham.
Team Larkin (road red jerseys)
Manager: Barry Larkin
Coaching Staff: Jeff Brantley; Eric Davis; George Foster; Tommy Helms; Jim Maloney; and Dave Parker
Players: Todd Benzinger; Norm Charlton; Rob Dibble; Adam Dunn; Danny Jackson; Corky Miller; Hal Morris; Ron Oester; Ted Power; Pokey Reese; Arthur Rhodes; John Riedling; Jose Rijo; Greg Vaughn; David Weathers; and Dmitri Young.