Dozens of former players returning for Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game

The game will take place at 8:40 p.m. and will follow the 7:15 p.m. Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Marty Brennaman. Gates open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 and are available for purchase on RedsMuseum.org. The ticket packages include: a ticket for the Reds vs. Pirates game on Sept. 20; a voucher to visit the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum; and a commemorative scorecard for the Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game.