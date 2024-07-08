De La Cruz named to All-Star team in second season with Reds

De La Cruz made the National League roster in his second season. He’ll be the only Reds player in the game.

This will be the third straight year one Reds player has made the All-Star team. Reliever Alexis Diaz was an All-Star in 2023, and starting pitcher Luis Castillo made the team in 2022.

Diaz is the first Reds shortstop named to the All-Star team since Zack Cozart in 2017.

De La Cruz is hitting .250 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs. He leads Major League Baseball with 43 stolen bases. That’s 14 more than any other player.

De La Cruz is on pace to steal 78 bases. That would be the most by a player since José Reyes, of the New York Mets, stole 78 in 2007.

De La Cruz, 22, is one of 19 players aged 26 or younger on the All-Star rosters. He’s one of 32 first-time All-Stars. He’s one of nine All Stars from the Dominican Republic.