Dayton native Faust, former Notre Dame coach, dies at 89

“Throughout an extraordinary life driven by unwavering and deep devotion to his Catholic faith, he was a beloved mentor to countless young men both on and off the playing field. His work ethic, optimism, leadership and humility were legendary.

“He leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, compassion, and inspiration, reminding us all of the extraordinary impact one life can have.”

The Moeller Football family mourns the loss of Coach Gerry Faust. Being the first Head Coach of Moeller Football, Coach Faust laid the foundations of our Program through the inspirations of the Marianist tradition. We will carry on your legacy, Coach Faust. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/YurRJ7y7Sg — Archbishop Moeller Football (@MoellerFootball) November 12, 2024

Faust was born in Dayton in 1935. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1953 and the University of Dayton in 1958.

“All my high school and grade school experience was here in the city,” Faust told the Dayton Daily News in 2015. “I went to Lady of Mercy, which doesn’t exist anymore as far as a school and Chaminade where my dad was the coach and then the University of Dayton. I wouldn’t trade those years for anything in the world.”

Faust played quarterback at Dayton, where one of his teammates was Jim Spoerl, who would later coach at Carroll High School.

“Jim was the quarterback ahead of me and Butch Zimmerman,” Faust said. “He did a great job. I stayed with the team in preseason for practices, but once school started, my dad and mom moved to Oakwood and I lived about six blocks from the university. So I gave up the room and board and told them to give it to some other kid because I lived close and I could just stay at home.”

Faust coached Moeller from 1962-80. He won five state championships.

“We had great parents and great kids and we had a great school and a great coaching staff,” he said. “We averaged 20-21 kids a year to get college football scholarships. We were a district school in those days. You had 12 parishes to draw from in Cincinnati and you couldn’t live outside those parish boundaries.”

Faust was 30-26-1 in five seasons at Notre Dame. He then coached eight seasons at Akron, where he was 36-49-3 from 1987-94.

Faust remained a fan of all the programs he coached. In 2015, he said, “I’ll go to four or five Moeller games this season,” he said. “I’ll go to four-five Akron games and I’ll go to four-five Notre Dame games. … I watch NFL football because it’s football, but my favorite is high school and college.

“I have four favorite cities: Dayton, Cincinnati, South Bend and Akron. I’ve had a great life.”