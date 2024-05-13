Dayton, Miami heading to NCAA softball regional at Tennessee

It’s the first NCAA berth for UD
The Dayton Flyers and Miami RedHawks earned NCAA tournament berths in the same regional in Knoxville, Tenn.

Dayton (33-19), which will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time, drew a first-round game at 2:30 p.m. Friday against the tournament’s No. 3 seed, Tennessee (40-10). The Flyers watched the selection show at UD Arena on Sunday night.

Dayton clinched a NCAA tournament berth by winning the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. Dayton beat Saint Louis 3-0 in the championship game Saturday at Fordham’s Bahoshy Softball Complex in Bronx, N.Y. Dayton also won the regular-season title for the first time since 2015.

The other game in the regional matches Miami (48-7) against Virginia (32-18) at noon Friday.

Miami won the Mid-American Conference tournament for the third straight year Saturday, beating Ball State 8-0 in the championship game. This will be the eighth NCAA tournament berth for Miami. All have come in the last 20 years.

Tennessee will host the double-elimination regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Both games Friday will air on ESPN+.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

