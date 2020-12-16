X

College Football Playoff: Ohio State still No. 4 with 1 week left

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks Buckeyes over Hoosiers

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports | 1 hour ago
By Marcus Hartman

The College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night with no changes in the top four.

Alabama is No. 1 with Notre Dame second, Clemson third and Ohio State fourth.

Those teams would play for the national championship if the playoff were up next — but it’s not.

Explore5 things to know about the Big Ten Championship game

The undefeated Crimson Tide are set to take on No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship game on Saturday while the Fighting Irish and Tigers will face off against each other in the ACC title game.

Ohio State will play No. 14 Northwestern.

Cincinnati remains in the top 10, but the unbeaten Bearcats slipped a spot to No. 9 after having another game canceled Saturday.

They are scheduled to play Tulsa in the AAC Championship game Saturday night, their first game in almost a month as a result of games being wiped out by positive COVID-19 cases.

The final rankings will be released Sunday.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are scheduled to host the national semifinals on Jan. 1 with the championship game to be played Jan. 11 in Miami.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.