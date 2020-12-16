College Football Playoff: Ohio State still No. 4 with 1 week left

The College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night with no changes in the top four.
Alabama is No. 1 with Notre Dame second, Clemson third and Ohio State fourth.
Those teams would play for the national championship if the playoff were up next — but it’s not.
The undefeated Crimson Tide are set to take on No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship game on Saturday while the Fighting Irish and Tigers will face off against each other in the ACC title game.
Ohio State will play No. 14 Northwestern.
Cincinnati remains in the top 10, but the unbeaten Bearcats slipped a spot to No. 9 after having another game canceled Saturday.
They are scheduled to play Tulsa in the AAC Championship game Saturday night, their first game in almost a month as a result of games being wiped out by positive COVID-19 cases.
The final rankings will be released Sunday.
The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are scheduled to host the national semifinals on Jan. 1 with the championship game to be played Jan. 11 in Miami.