College football: Opportunity to appeal targeting suspension added

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight committee announced Thursday players who are ejected in the second half of a game for targeting could have the penalty overturned after the game and thus avoid missing the first half of the following game.

To initiate the process, a conference will submit a request to the NCAA national coordinator of officials to review video of the play. If the coordinator of officials rules the call to have been obviously incorrect, it would be overturned, and the player would be cleared to play in the first half of the next game.