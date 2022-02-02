Hamburger icon
Cincinnati Bengals fans may get souvenir editions of the Journal-News online

Bengals Extra for Jan. 31, 2022.

Bengals Extra for Jan. 31, 2022.

Sports
45 minutes ago

Savor the sweet victory of the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Championship season and Super Bowl appearance with keepsake reprints from the Journal-News.

IN YOUR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY NEWSPAPER:

If you’re a print subscriber, you’ll receive a special souvenir section in your Super Bowl Sunday newspaper delivered to your home Feb. 13. If you don’t receive home delivery, you can purchase the paper at all in-store locations on Feb. 13. The bonus special section will be included in the paper on Super Bowl Sunday.

IN OUR ONLINE STORE NOW:

You can purchase copies of special editions, celebratory front pages and all of our Bengals season pages, at our online store, which is found at www.bit.ly/ddnbengals . Through our partnership with That’s Great News, we’re also offering commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques, so you can proudly display these keepsakes of the Bengals championship season.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Follow our reporters on Twitter for all the latest Bengals news: @laurelpfahler @davidpjablonski @marcushartman @daytonsports @journalnews

