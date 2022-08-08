Burrow making progress in recovery from appendectomy

Almost two weeks since undergoing an appendectomy, the third-year quarterback did some throwing Monday in a walkthrough type drill, where he could be seen going through his reads before lightly tossing the ball back to an equipment manager.

Burrow had been watching practices from a cart until Sunday when he started walking from place to place on the practice fields instead of driving. He did a little jogging to get around on Monday but throwing was the most significant step in his recovery.