BreakingNews
Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints
journal-news logo
X

Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints

Sports
By
Updated 14 minutes ago

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connected on a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The second Burrow-Chase hookup – a 60-yarder – came with 1:57 to play to give the Bengals (3-3) their first lead of the game.

ExplorePHOTOS: Bengals vs. Saints

The Bengals defense then stopped the Saints on downs on the ensuing possession.

Burrow finished 28-of-37 for 300 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for a TD. Chase had seven receptions for 132 yards.

The Saints, who rushed for 228 yards, fell to 2-4.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Guardians one win away from eliminating Yankees
2
Ohio State football: Beat Michigan, five other goals for 2nd half of...
3
Bengals at Saints: 5 things to know about today’s game
4
Ask Hal: No fan of the DH, but let’s give it a one-year pass
5
Middletown Christian, Fenwick seniors earn All-Ohio golf honors

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top