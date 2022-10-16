Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connected on a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The second Burrow-Chase hookup – a 60-yarder – came with 1:57 to play to give the Bengals (3-3) their first lead of the game.
The Bengals defense then stopped the Saints on downs on the ensuing possession.
Burrow finished 28-of-37 for 300 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for a TD. Chase had seven receptions for 132 yards.
The Saints, who rushed for 228 yards, fell to 2-4.
