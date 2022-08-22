Browns to host Ohio State-Michigan outdoor hockey game in Cleveland

Ohio State and Michigan are set to take their rivalry to the ice — open-air ice — in February.
The schools announced Monday that Cleveland will host a game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines men’s ice hockey teams at FirstEnergy Stadium on Feb. 18.
That will be the second game of a two-game series that starts in Columbus, where Ohio State will play host to the Wolverines at their regular home, Value City Arena, two days earlier.
“This is a great opportunity for our program,” 10th-year Ohio State hockey coach Steve Rohlik said in a team release. “We are excited to have the chance to play in a rivalry game outdoors in the home of the Browns. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime.”
Tickets for the “Faceoff on the Lake” will be made available to Ohio State season-ticket holders through a special pre-sale opportunity, and season-ticket holders for the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew will also have early access to purchasing them as the series is officially being hosted by the Browns and the Haslam Sports Group, owners of the Browns and Crew.
“Haslam Sports Group is dedicated to creating unique, memorable experiences for fans throughout the year, and we are excited to partner with the Ohio State University for Faceoff on the Lake, the first major outdoor hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium,” HSG COO Eric Clouse said in a news release. “It will be an incredible environment for both fans and community programs alike who are passionate about this unparalleled college rivalry. We anticipate this to be a truly special atmosphere.”
Ohio State and Michigan previously played a hockey game at Progressive Field in Cleveland in Jan. 2012.
The Buckeyes have also played outdoor games against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium.
