Browns QB Deshaun Watson out against Seahawks because of right shoulder injury

BEREA — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play again this week with a strained right shoulder, a nagging injury that has already cost him three games and lingered much longer than expected.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said P.J. Walker will start for Watson on Sunday when the Browns (4-2) visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). Stefanski made the announcement before Wednesday’s practice, and said Watson won’t practice this week to focus on his rehab.

Stefanski said Watson, who started last week at Indianapolis but left after just 12 plays, did not sustain any additional damage to his shoulder in the brief outing against the Colts. He initially hurt it on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.

Stefanski said Watson has “residual swelling” in his shoulder. There has been no consideration for surgery, the coach said.

Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since hurting it on a running play against the Titans. Although he was listed as questionable, he started Sunday’s game at Indianapolis, but left after taking a hit on his fifth pass attempt.

Watson underwent another MRI on Monday, and Stefanski said the results came back clean.

Stefanski kept Watson on the sideline, saying the decision to play Walker for the rest of Cleveland’s 39-38 win at Indianapolis was made to “protect our franchise quarterback.” But Watson didn’t look ready to play as his passes were underthrown and lacked velocity.

Watson said last week he has “microtears” in his rotator cuff, an injury that normally takes up to six weeks to heal.

The 28-year-old Watson didn’t play in an Oct. 1 loss to Baltimore, and then following Cleveland’s bye week, sat out a win over San Francisco when Walker started.

Myles Garrett buys ownership stake in Cavs

Browns defensive star Myles Garrett buys minority ownership stake in NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers Myles Garrett hurdled a Colts lineman last week. On Wednesday, the Browns’ star defensive end jumped into the NBA.

Garrett finalized a deal to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced. Garrett’s share of the team is not immediately known, but the Cavaliers said he also will serve as an official “brand ambassador.”

A four-time Pro Bowler, Garrett has attended numerous Cavs games in recent years.

“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region,” Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. “We are honored to welcome this longtime friend of the team as our new partner and investor.”

Garrett loves to talk and play basketball. He participated in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game when the Cavs hosted the event in 2022.

Garrett said joining the franchise “is truly a dream come true.”

The 27-year-old had perhaps the best game of his NFL career on Sunday at Indianapolis. Garrett had nine tackles and two sacks, forced two fumbles, knocked down a pass and hurled the interior of the Colts’ line to block a field goal in the Browns’ 39-38 win.

Garrett was selected at the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts. The Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 after he starred at Texas A&M.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Browns at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Fox, 1290, 95.7