Boys basketball: Which area teams are ranked in this week’s state poll?

The top 10 teams in this week’s Associated Press high school basketball state poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1
2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2
3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14-2 82 3
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 15-2 81 5
5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 67 8
6. Akr. SVSM 12-5 66 4
7. Fairfield 15-3 56 7
8. Stow-Munroe Falls 14-2 41 NR
9. Cin. Elder 12-3 34 6
10. Garfield Hts. 14-3 27 10
(tie) Pickerington Cent. 13-5 27 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13.
DIVISION II
1. Cols. Bishop Ready (12) 17-0 133 1
2. Chaminade Julienne (3) 17-2 130 2
3. Cin. Taft 15-2 101 T3
4. Rocky River Lutheran W. 15-1 97 T3
5. Defiance 15-1 63 6
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-3 62 5
7. Sandusky 15-1 57 7
8. Zanesville Maysville 16-1 32 8
9. Cin. Woodward 14-2 31 10
10. Youngs. Ursuline 14-1 28 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tippecanoe 20. Carrollton 20.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 12-4 120 2
2. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2) 15-2 105 3
3. Minford 15-1 101 4
4. Miami East (1) 17-2 84 1
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-3 65 5
6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 16-1 46 7
7. Cols. Africentric 14-4 42 9
8. Worthington Christian 15-2 41 T10
(tie) Martins Ferry 14-1 41 6
10. Malvern 16-1 31 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Preble Shawnee (1) 27. S. Point 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 21. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 18. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Greeneview (1) 12. Spencerville 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Richmond Hts. (14) 18-0 146 1
2. Jackson Center 16-1 123 2
3. Leesburg Fairfield 18-0 115 3
4. Convoy Crestview 16-1 98 5
5. Russia 16-2 83 4
6. Lowellville 15-1 48 9
7. Marion Local 13-3 39 8
(tie) Caldwell 15-2 39 7
9. Troy Christian 15-3 36 NR
10. Hamler Patrick Henry 14-3 34 6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 16.
