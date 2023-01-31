X
Boys basketball: Which area teams are ranked in this week’s state poll?

Sports
By Associated Press
47 minutes ago

The top 10 teams in this week’s Associated Press high school basketball state poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 15-0 138 1

2. Centerville (2) 16-2 131 2

3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14-2 82 3

4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 15-2 81 5

5. Powell Olentangy Liberty 16-2 67 8

6. Akr. SVSM 12-5 66 4

7. Fairfield 15-3 56 7

8. Stow-Munroe Falls 14-2 41 NR

9. Cin. Elder 12-3 34 6

10. Garfield Hts. 14-3 27 10

(tie) Pickerington Cent. 13-5 27 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 16, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (12) 17-0 133 1

2. Chaminade Julienne (3) 17-2 130 2

3. Cin. Taft 15-2 101 T3

4. Rocky River Lutheran W. 15-1 97 T3

5. Defiance 15-1 63 6

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-3 62 5

7. Sandusky 15-1 57 7

8. Zanesville Maysville 16-1 32 8

9. Cin. Woodward 14-2 31 10

10. Youngs. Ursuline 14-1 28 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tippecanoe 20. Carrollton 20.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 12-4 120 2

2. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2) 15-2 105 3

3. Minford 15-1 101 4

4. Miami East (1) 17-2 84 1

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-3 65 5

6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 16-1 46 7

7. Cols. Africentric 14-4 42 9

8. Worthington Christian 15-2 41 T10

(tie) Martins Ferry 14-1 41 6

10. Malvern 16-1 31 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Preble Shawnee (1) 27. S. Point 24. Sugarcreek Garaway 21. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 18. Gahanna Cols. Academy 14. Greeneview (1) 12. Spencerville 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (14) 18-0 146 1

2. Jackson Center 16-1 123 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 18-0 115 3

4. Convoy Crestview 16-1 98 5

5. Russia 16-2 83 4

6. Lowellville 15-1 48 9

7. Marion Local 13-3 39 8

(tie) Caldwell 15-2 39 7

9. Troy Christian 15-3 36 NR

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 14-3 34 6

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 16.

